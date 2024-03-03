Sicamous Eagles outgun Kamloops Storm, push series to game seven

Photo: Kamloops Storm

The Sicamous Eagles held on to two early-game goals to defeat the Kamloops Storm 2-1 and push them to Game 7 in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Two first-period goals from Eagles forward Alex Smith was all that was needed to claim the victory and even the series at three games a piece.

A shorthanded goal from Kamloops’ Ryan Larsen cut the Eagles' lead to one in the second period, but Kamloops was unable to close the gap by the final buzzer.

Storm netminder Colton Phillips-Watts played his sixth straight in net for Kamloops, making 39 saves Saturday night in Sicamous.

The Eagles had 18 shots in the first period, ultimately outshooting the Storm 41-20.

Both teams were unsuccessful on the power play, with the Storm missing one opportunity in the second period while the Eagles squandered three.

Sam Zulyniak returned to the Storm’s blueline following a two game suspension. Veterans Sam Lewis and Devin Benson remain out of the Kamloops lineup due to injury.

The Storm will face-off against the Eagles at the McArthur Island Sports Centre Monday night for the deciding game in Doug Birks Division semi-final playoff series.

The winner of the series will face the Revelstoke Grizzlies in the divisional finals.