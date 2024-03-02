Storm out in front after pivotal Game 5 win

Photo: Kamloops Storm The Kamloops Storm took Game 5 on home ice Friday and they now have a chance to win their Doug Birks Division semi-final series on the road in Sicamous Saturday.

A goose egg on the penalty kill, hat trick and timely power play goals lead to the Kamloops Storm taking down the Sicamous Eagles in front of more than 700 fans at the McArthur Island Sports Centre Friday night.

The Storm cruised to a 6-1 win, taking their first lead of the best-of-seven series in the Doug Barks Division semi-final. With back-to-back wins, the Storm are up 3-2 and have the Eagles on the brink of elimination heading into Game 6 Saturday in Sicamous.

Brendan Green opened the scoring just four minutes into the first period for the Storm, while Braycen Dube played hero putting up his first-ever hat trick, including a powerplay goal and even-strength goal five minutes apart in the second period to put the Storm up 3-0 after 40 minutes.

The Storm powerplay struck less than two minutes into the third with a goal from Evan Douglas, followed by another from Keenan Conn.

Sicamous’ Josh Missfeldt got the Eagles on the board after that, scoring off a play that saw the puck bounce off the back of a defender and in, before Dube completed the hat trick with another powerplay goal.

The Storm went three for eight on the power play while the Eagles were shut out on four.

Storm goalie Colton Phillips-Watts made 31 saves on 32 shots.

Dylan Marshall started in goal for Sicamous but had to leave the game at the 4:50 mark of the third period after getting caught in the net. He was favouring his left leg as he was escorted off the ice.

Gabe Bergeron finished up in the Eagles net, stopping all seven of the shots he faced Friday night.

Game 6 of the series is set for 7 p.m. in Sicamous and is available on pay-per-view on FloHockeyTV.

Should a seventh game be needed, it would be played in Kamloops on Monday back on McArthur Island at 7 p.m.

The winner of this series will play in the in the Birks Division Final where they'll meet the awaiting the Revelstoke Grizzlies, who swept the Chase Heat.