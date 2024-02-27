Kamloops Storm trail Sicamous Eagles in KIJHL divisional series after Game 3 shutout

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Storm squandered nine power plays Monday en route to a 4-0 playoff blanking on the road in Sicamous.

The loss puts the second-place Storm down two games to one in their Doug Birks Division semi-final playoff series against the third place Sicamous Eagles.

Kamloops’ penalty kill didn’t fare well either, allowing two goals in the second period to go down 3-0 after 40 minutes.

Sicamous led 1-0 after the first period on a goal from Brendan Calahasen, and added a short handed marker in the third period by Ashton Angle.

Both second period power play markers were scored by Eagles’ Warren Roberts-Lee, which were his first of the post season.

Kamloops was 0-9 on the power play while the Eagles were 2-5.

Dylan Marshall turned aside 27 shots for the shutout and his second win of the post season. He faced 13 Kamloops shots in the first and seven in both the second and third periods. The Storm’s Colton Phillips-Watts faced 30 shots — eight in the first, 13 in the second and nine in the final period.

The Storm played without injured defensemen Sam Lewis and Devin Benson, and lost rookie rearguard Sam Zulyniak at 11:07 of the first period after he was assessed a major penalty for hitting from behind. He will face disciplinary action from the KIJHL as a result.

The Eagles can put the Storm on the brink of elimination if they win Game 4 of the series set for Tuesday night at home in Sicamous. Puck drop is 7 p.m. and can be seen on pay-per-view via FloHockey TV.

Game 5 is set for Mac Isle in Kamloops on Friday at 7 p.m.