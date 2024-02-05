Kamloops Storm shutout Sicamous Eagles for back-to-back wins

Photo: Chad Hellingman

Following a victory at McArthur Island earlier last weekend, the Kamloops Storm returned to sweep the Sicamous Eagles 3-0 and put their record to 29-10 on the KIJHL season.

Following a 4-1 victory on Saturday, the Storm faced off against the Eagles in the Shuswap on Sunday.

The Storm ended the first period with a power play goal from Ryan Larsen. Nathan Bohmer put the team up by two and Larsen returned in the third to score for the second time, putting the Storm three goals ahead of Sicamous.

Storm netminder Colton Phillips-Watts was perfect on 31 shots, earning his third shutout of the season.

The win moves the Storm to 29-10, tying them with the Eagles for the second spot in the Doug Birks Division standings and trailing the Revelstoke Grizzlies by four points.

The Storm will meet the Grizzlies next Friday at the Revelstoke Forum before facing off against the last-placed 100 Mile House Wranglers the following night.