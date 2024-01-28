Storm surrender game-winner in final seconds, fall to Knights

Photo: Chad Hellingman

The Kamloops Storm fell 3-2 to the North Okanagan Knights after surrendering the game-winning goal with only seconds left on the clock and falling to 27-10 in the KIJHL season.

Following a 5-1 beating on Friday, the Knights returned on Saturday to split back-to-back games against the Storm.

After the Knights took an early two goal lead in the first period, Evan Clark scored with two seconds left in the period. Braycen Dube netted a power play goal to tie up the game early in the third period before the Knights claimed the win. The Storm outshot the Knights 43-39.

Ryan Larsen, who had two assist for Kamloops, marked his 100th career KIJHL point and moved into the tenth spot in the all-time Storm scoring race.

The loss moves the Storm to 27-10, putting them in this place in the Doug Birks Division standings — two points behind the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The Storm will face off against the division leading Sicamous Eagles, who will visit McArthur Island on Friday. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.