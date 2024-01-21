229466
Junior Hockey  

Storm outgun 100 Mile, Summerland for back-to-back wins

The Kamloops Storm took home a pair of wins, beating the 100 Mile House Wranglers on Friday before following up with a 6-1 win against the Summerland Steam on Saturday to improve to 25-9 in the KIJHL season.

Friday saw the Storm go to a shootout with both teams locked 4-4. Braycen Dube netted the game-winning goal for the Storm. Colton Phillips-Watts tended the Storm goal, making 32 saves on 36 shots.

Ryan Larsen took the offensive lead for the Storm against the Steam on Saturday, taking home a goal and two assists. Thomas Clarke, Loch Stefanishyn, Braycen Dube, Ty Horner and Kyle Sanford were the other goal scorers. The Storm outshot the Steam 41-23.

The two wins move the Storm to 25-9, putting them in third place in the Doug Birks Division standings — two points behind the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The Storm will meet the Grizzlies Tuesday night at the Revelstoke Forum.

