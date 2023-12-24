Storm win big over Heat to close out pre-Christmas schedule in style

Photo: Chad Hellingman

The Kamloops Storm ended their pre-Christmas schedule on Friday with a big win over the Chase Heat, leaving the Tournament Capital club in a tie for second place in the KIJHL’s Doug Birks Division.

The Storm battered their Highway 1 rivals 8-1 to improve to 20-7-0-1 on the season.

The club is off until the new year, with their next game slated for Jan. 5 against the Wranglers in 100 Mile House. Their next home game will come the following night, when the Princeton Posse visit McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.