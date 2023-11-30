226532
222236
Junior Hockey  

Team PJHL scores three times in third period to beat Team KIJHL in Junior A showcase

KIJHL falls 5-3 in showcase

- | Story: 459930

The Pacific Junior Hockey League came out on top Tuesday on McArthur Island, beating the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 5-3 in a prospects showcase.

Team KIJHL led 2-1 after two periods and 3-2 after two, but three third-period goals propelled the PJHL squad to victory.

Kamloops Storm forward Jake Phillips-Watts scored one of the KIJHL’s goals. Princeton Posse goaltender Nathan Pearson was named KIJHL player of the game after stopping 15 of 16 shots, taking home a $500 scholarship for his efforts.

The PJHL win ties the prospects game series at 1-1. Next year’s event will be hosted by a yet-to-be-determined PJHL club.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Junior Hockey articles

Upcoming Sports Events

Junior Squash at The Roster

The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill, Vernon
Dec 4 3:45 pm

Champion Taekwondo Back to School Programs

Champion Tae Kwon Do , Penticton
Dec 4 4:45 pm

Ladies Squash at The Roster

The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill, Vernon
Dec 5 5:15 pm



RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >






Sports Links

UBCO Athletics

HOCKEY
BASKETBALL
SOCCER
RACING [+]
BASEBALL [+]
FOOTBALL [+]
RUGBY [+]
GOLF [+]
SKI/SKATE [+]
LACROSSE [+]
CURLING [+]
SWIMMING
RACQUET
MISC. [+]


226322
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
222538