Team PJHL scores three times in third period to beat Team KIJHL in Junior A showcase

The Pacific Junior Hockey League came out on top Tuesday on McArthur Island, beating the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 5-3 in a prospects showcase.

Team KIJHL led 2-1 after two periods and 3-2 after two, but three third-period goals propelled the PJHL squad to victory.

Kamloops Storm forward Jake Phillips-Watts scored one of the KIJHL’s goals. Princeton Posse goaltender Nathan Pearson was named KIJHL player of the game after stopping 15 of 16 shots, taking home a $500 scholarship for his efforts.

The PJHL win ties the prospects game series at 1-1. Next year’s event will be hosted by a yet-to-be-determined PJHL club.