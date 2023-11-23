Storm looking to rebound after loss to Revelstoke

Photo: Kamloops Storm Kamloops Storm players Ryan Larson, Sam Lewis and Evan Douglas were honoured Tuesday ahead of their 100th KIJHL game.

The Kamloops Storm dropped a 3-1 decision Tuesday to the Revelstoke Grizzlies on home ice on McArthur Island.

Ryan Larson scored the lone Storm goal. Cole Gartner, Kuy Schmirler and Jeff Patola were the goal scorers for the Grizzlies.

Revelstoke outshot Kamloops 39-26.

The loss moves the Storm to 14-6 on the season.

They will now hit the road for a pair this weekend — in Spokane on Friday and in Grand Forks on Saturday.

The Storm’s next home game is slated for Dec. 2, when the Golden Rockets visit McArthur Island for teddy bear toss night.