Storm win one, lose one against top-tier KIJHL competition on weekend

Photo: Chad Hellingman Jaden Beauchamp of the Kamloops Storm carries the puck up the ice at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre during KIJHL action on Saturday.

The Kamloops Storm split a pair of weekend games against top-calibre KIJHL teams, beating the Columbia Valley Rockies 2-1 on Saturday before falling by the same score to the Sicamous Eagles on Sunday.

Jake Phillips-Watts led the way offensively for the Storm, scoring in both games. He has now scored six times in his last five games.

Colton Phillips-Watts, Jake’s older brother, tended the Storm goal in both games. He made 37 saves in Saturday’s win and 30 in Sunday’s loss.

The split moves the Storm to 14-4 on the season, seven points back of the division-leading Eagles.

The Storm will return to action on Tuesday, when the Revelstoke Grizzlies visit the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.