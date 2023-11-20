224976
Junior Hockey  

Storm win one, lose one against top-tier KIJHL competition on weekend

Storm split weekend games

The Kamloops Storm split a pair of weekend games against top-calibre KIJHL teams, beating the Columbia Valley Rockies 2-1 on Saturday before falling by the same score to the Sicamous Eagles on Sunday.

Jake Phillips-Watts led the way offensively for the Storm, scoring in both games. He has now scored six times in his last five games.

Colton Phillips-Watts, Jake’s older brother, tended the Storm goal in both games. He made 37 saves in Saturday’s win and 30 in Sunday’s loss.

The split moves the Storm to 14-4 on the season, seven points back of the division-leading Eagles.

The Storm will return to action on Tuesday, when the Revelstoke Grizzlies visit the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre.

