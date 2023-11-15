225399
Junior Hockey  

Phillips-Watts scores winner as Storm beat Wranglers on McArthur Island

Storm knock off Wranglers

The Kamloops Storm corralled the 100 Mile House Wranglers on McArthur Island on Tuesday night, winning 4-3 to improve to 13-4 on the KIJHL season.

Rory Mumford, Austin Barrett, Evan Douglas and Jake Phillips-Watts were the goal scorers for the Storm. Kelton Shinde, Alberto Kellgren and Luken Murray scored for the Wranglers.

The Storm jumped out to a 2-0 lead early but 100 Mile tied the score by the end of the first period. The teams exchanged goals in the second period before Phillips-Watts netted the game winner with less than five minutes remaining in the third.

The Storm outshot the Wranglers 43-29.

Kamloops sits in second place, five points back of the first-place Sicamous Eagles in the Doug Birds Division standings.

Next up for the Storm is a date with the Eddie Mountain Division-leading Columbia Valley Rockies, who will visit McArthur Island on Saturday. Puck drop is 7 p.m.

RECENT STORIES
