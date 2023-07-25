Junior B hockey teams in B.C. have been reclassified Junior A for the upcoming season

Photo: Contributed

The junior hockey landscape in B.C. has changed significantly after BC Hockey granted approval for Junior B teams in the province to be reclassified as Junior A.

The ruling, announced Tuesday morning, affects teams in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League, Pacific Junior Hockey League and Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

The move comes almost eight weeks after the BC Hockey League officially broke away from Hockey Canada to go it alone as an independent league and relinquishing its standing as a Junior A loop under the national umbrella.

According to a news release Tuesday teams within the three new Junior A league will be subject to an "internal BC Hockey standards-tiering structure." All teams will start as Tier 2.

“We are excited about the opportunities this new pathway will create for junior hockey players in B.C. and Yukon,” Stephanie White, chair of the board of directors at BC Hockey said.

“Having these teams dedicate themselves to raised standards, first to Junior A Tier 2, and eventually Junior A Tier 1 for some, will provide more of our talented players with a better player experience at the highest level in our province.

"BC Hockey is confident that this transformation will strengthen the development pathway immediately, and raise the overall hockey experience for players, coaches, and fans alike."

The new leagues will also become part of Hockey Canada's Canadian development model in partnership with the Western Hockey League and the CJHL.

Examples of the commitments made unanimously by each of the 45 teams now joining the Junior A classification include:

Co-operation and engagement with an independent advisory board to evaluate Junior A Tier 2 teams to determine which, and when, teams may be elevated to the Junior A Tier 1 level.

A rigorous process and analysis, conducted over the next three seasons, allowing individual teams and communities to find the level of Junior hockey most suited to them.

An understanding that the advisory board will soon be adding other requirements aimed at optimizing the player pathway and overall experience for participants in these leagues, with the intent of increasing them each season.

An enhanced dedication to engagement with grassroots hockey in B.C. and Yukon, ensuring that homegrown players receive the opportunity to compete at this level.

Increasing roster minimums for players from B.C. and Yukon.

An ongoing structure that ensures that teams achieving Junior A Tier 1 classification are ready to take on the added requirements and expectations of the nation’s highest-level of Junior hockey competition.

The future goal is for teams to eventually seek membership in the CJHL which would open the door to compete for the Centennial Cup.

All reclassified teams will continue to play within their established leagues during the evaluation period.