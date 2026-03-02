It's Your Money

Changes to property tax deferment program big financial blow

Costly tax deferment change

Photo: The Canadian Press/Chad Hipolito B.C. Minister of Finance Brenda Bailey tables the provincial budget as Premier David Eby, right, looks on in the assembly at legislature in Victoria Feb. 17.

Since 1974, British Columbia’s Property Tax Deferment Program has been a valuable cash-flow tool for seniors and families who are house rich but cash constrained.

A couple of weeks ago, with no warning, the B.C. government announced major changes effective for the 2026 tax year that will significantly increase the cost of participating in the program and likely cause serious financial harm to some seniors.

The government administers the program to allow eligible homeowners to postpone paying their annual property taxes. Instead of paying the municipality directly, the province covers the bill and registers a lien against the property. The accumulated taxes and interest are repaid when the home is sold or the owner passes away.

For many retirees on fixed incomes, this program has been an important planning tool. It has allowed them to remain in their homes while preserving monthly cash flow for essentials like groceries, utilities and healthcare. For families with children facing high mortgage costs and rising living expenses, it has offered short-term relief during financially tight years.

Under the new rules, both the regular (55+) program and the families with children program will charge interest at prime plus 2%, compounded monthly. Previously, rates were a full 4% lower and interest was not compounded. That shift may sound technical, but in practice it can dramatically increase the long-term cost of deferring property taxes.

The 4% increase, plus compounding monthly, materially changes the math. Compound interest means you now pay interest not only on the original deferred taxes but also on previously accumulated interest. Over several years, that snowball effect can significantly increase the balance owing and a quick calculation shows that your balance could even double in only 10 years. For those who have deferred property taxes for many years, the new structure could accelerate growth in their outstanding balance at a time when interest rates are already elevated.

The abrupt implementation is also a concern. Many seniors simply do not have the cash sitting in a savings account to suddenly repay a large deferred balance to avoid higher compounding costs. If they want to exit the program, they may have to consider liquidating investments, drawing more heavily from RRIFs, increasing withdrawals from TFSAs or even refinancing their home. Each of those options comes with tax implications, potential penalties and long-term consequences for retirement sustainability.

But don’t make any changes right away. Before making any decisions, participants should carefully review their current deferred balance, the applicable prime rate, and model how the new compounding structure could affect their total cost over time.

In some cases, continuing to defer may still make sense, particularly if the homeowner expects the property to appreciate significantly or lacks other low-cost borrowing options. In other situations, it may be more prudent to repay some or all of the deferred amount to limit future interest accumulation.

It’s also important to compare the deferment interest rate to alternative sources of funds. For example, a secured line of credit or mortgage refinancing may offer different terms, but those options introduce their own risks, including required monthly payments and qualification hurdles. Drawing from registered investments could trigger income tax, potentially affecting Old Age Security clawbacks or other income-tested benefits.

Every situation is unique. Age, health, income stability, investment portfolio composition, tax brackets, estate goals and family dynamics all matter. A certified financial planner or a qualified associate financial planner can help model different scenarios and quantify trade-offs. They can also coordinate tax planning to minimize unintended consequences.

Finally, beyond personal planning considerations, many homeowners feel blindsided by the suddenness of this change. Public policy shifts that materially affect seniors and families deserve clear communication and reasonable transition periods. If individuals believe this change is unfair or poorly timed, they can consider contacting their local MLA to express their concerns.

Governments do respond to public feedback, particularly when it is thoughtful and well organized.

For now, the key is not to panic, but not to ignore the issue either. Review your numbers. Understand the new interest structure. Explore your options and most importantly, seek professional advice before making significant financial moves.

In an environment of rising costs and evolving policy, informed planning has never been more important.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.