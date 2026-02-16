After a good 2025, what's next for investors

It's Your Money

For many investors, 2025 turned out to be a very good year.

After a volatile few years marked by inflation scares, rising interest rates and recession fears, equity markets surprised to the upside.

Global stocks delivered strong returns, technology and artificial intelligence-related sectors continued to lead, and even more traditional industries benefited from resilient economic growth and easing financial conditions.

If your portfolio feels healthier today than it did a year ago, you’re not alone. And while that’s welcome news, it naturally raises an important question as we head into 2026—what now?

The 2026 market outlook: Optimism with a dose of realism

Looking ahead, most market forecasts for 2026 are cautiously optimistic. Inflation has moderated, central banks appear closer to the end of their tightening cycles, and corporate earnings remain relatively strong. That said, expectations are more muted than the blockbuster returns of 2025. Markets are priced more fully, geopolitical risks haven’t disappeared, and economic growth is expected to be steadier rather than spectacular.

In other words, the outlook is constructive but choppier. This makes it an ideal time for investors to think about protecting some of the gains they’ve earned without abandoning long-term growth altogether.

Why locking in gains doesn’t mean selling everything

A common mistake investors make after a strong year is going too far in the other direction—selling large portions of their portfolio, sitting in cash, and waiting for the “next opportunity.” The problem? Markets don’t send invitations before they move higher again, and missing even a handful of strong days can materially hurt long-term returns.

Instead of trying to time the market, consider strategies that rebalance risk rather than eliminate it.

Practical ways to safeguard gains while staying invested

1. Rebalance your portfolio back to target weights - Strong equity markets often push portfolios out of alignment. If stocks now represent a larger share of your portfolio than intended, rebalancing—selling a portion of what’s grown the most and reallocating to underweighted areas—can help lock in gains while maintaining your original risk level. This isn’t about predicting what will perform next. It’s about discipline.

2. Use new contributions strategically. If you’re still investing regularly through your TFSA, RRSP, or non-registered account, consider directing new money toward more defensive assets—such as high-quality bonds, dividend-paying stocks, or low-volatility funds—rather than piling into last year’s top performers. That allows you to stay invested while naturally smoothing risk over time.

3. Review concentration risk. After a strong run, some investors discover that a single stock, sector, or theme now represents a disproportionate share of their portfolio. Gradually trimming oversized positions—especially in taxable accounts where gains may be significant—can help diversify risk without making an all-or-nothing decision.

4. Revisit your cash needs. If you’ll need money in the next one to three years—for a home purchase, education costs, or planned spending—it may make sense to move those funds out of equities altogether. Locking in gains for short-term goals isn’t market timing; it’s smart planning.

5. Don’t forget tax efficiency. For Canadians, taxes matter. Harvesting gains in registered accounts doesn’t trigger tax, while selling in non-registered accounts does. A thoughtful, tax-aware approach can make a meaningful difference in what you actually keep.

Key takeaways

Strong markets are a gift, but they’re also a test of discipline. The goal for 2026 isn’t to predict whether markets will rise or fall, it’s to ensure your portfolio still aligns with your goals, timeline, and tolerance for risk.

By rebalancing thoughtfully, managing concentration, and staying invested with intention, Canadian investors can enjoy the benefits of 2025’s gains while remaining well-positioned for whatever 2026 brings.

