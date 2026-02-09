It's Your Money

Federal bump to GST tax credit will help those who need it

Boost to GST tax credit

Photo: The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a hike to the GST tax credit at a grocery store in Ottawa Jan. 26.

Last week, the federal government unveiled a new measure aimed at helping Canadians cope with the continuously increasing living costs.

At the heart of the plan is a revamp of the long-running federal Goods and Services Tax (GST) credit, which is being transformed into the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit.

What changed — In simple terms

The GST credit is a tax-free quarterly payment that low- and modest-income Canadians have received for years to help offset the federal sales tax they pay. Under the new plan, the credit is being renamed the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit – likely as an attempt to trick people into thinking it’s entirely new and a “gift” from the government.

The amounts received however are changing. In 2026, the program will provide a one-time top-up worth 50 per cent of your usual annual GST credit. Beginning July 2026, the benefit amount will be increased by 25 per cent for five consecutive years.

This isn’t a permanent change, it’s a time-limited boost designed to help with affordability pressures now due to the heavy inflation we’ve been subject to.

How much money are we talking about?

While individual amounts vary based on income and family size, here are typical figures. Single adults currently receiving the GST credit could see up to about $950 total this year instead of roughly $540, with around $700 per year in the following years. A family of four could receive up to about $1,890 this year, up from about $1,100, and about $1,400 annually over the next four years.

That’s meaningful additional cash for many households, especially those on lower incomes, and is intended to help offset rising grocery and essentials costs. Depending on income and family size, this could translate into several hundred dollars more per year.

Who qualifies?

If you already qualify for the GST credit, you’re in line for this enhanced benefit — no separate application is required. Eligibility generally depends on being a resident of Canada for tax purposes, being at least 19 years old (or having a spouse, partner, or child if under 19), and filing your tax return so the Canada Revenue Agency can assess your income.

This last point is critical. You must file your tax return every year to continue receiving the benefit. If you don’t file, the CRA has no way to determine your eligibility or payment amount, and you won’t receive anything — even if your income is low enough to qualify.

How and when you’ll get the money

Payments will continue to be issued quarterly, consistent with how the GST credit has historically been paid. The one-time top-up is expected to arrive in the spring or early summer, subject to legislation passing. The higher ongoing benefit will begin with the July payment and continue for roughly five years.

You don’t need to apply. If you’re eligible and your taxes are filed, payments will be automatic.

What this means for your budget

For most Canadians, this won’t be a life-changing windfall but it does provide some support at a time when food prices remain stubbornly high. Grocery inflation has outpaced overall inflation in recent years, so even a few hundred extra dollars can make a noticeable difference when paying for essentials like food, toiletries, and household supplies.

There are also smart ways to use this extra cash. Because payments are quarterly, they can help smooth cash flow during tighter months. The money should be directed toward essentials or unavoidable bills before discretionary spending. For households under financial strain, using part of the benefit to build a small emergency buffer can provide added peace of mind.

Things to watch out for

While the benefit helps household budgets, it doesn’t directly reduce grocery prices. Any extra money coming in from this benefit is easily offset by the higher prices you need to pay for everyday goods and services. Broader efforts to address food affordability will take time to work through the system. It’s also important to remember that this increase is temporary. Because it’s scheduled to run for a fixed period, Canadians should avoid building long-term spending commitments around it.

The changes to the GST credit are a helpful — though time-limited — boost for millions of Canadians facing ongoing affordability pressures. If you’re eligible, filing your tax return on time is the single most important step to ensure you receive it.

Used wisely, the extra funds can help cover essentials, smooth cash flow, and strengthen your overall financial resilience.

