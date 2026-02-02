It's Your Money

Biggest mistakes each generation makes with their finances

Financial mistakes by age

Photo: Pixabay The financial decisions you make (or don’t make) at each stage of life can have long-lasting consequences.

When it comes to personal finance, most mistakes aren’t made because people are reckless, they’re made because life is busy, priorities shift,and good intentions get delayed.

Here’s a look at the single biggest money mistake Canadians tend to make at each age and how to avoid them:

In their 20s: Not starting at all

The biggest financial mistake people make in their 20s is doing nothing. Retirement feels impossibly far away, and saving often gets pushed aside in favour of travel, rent, and lifestyle spending. The problem isn’t that young adults don’t save enough, it’s that many don’t save at all.

How to avoid it: Start small, but start now. Even modest contributions to a TFSA or RRSP benefit enormously from compound growth over time. Automating savings, even $50 (or less) a month, is often more important than the amount you can put in up front.

In their 30s: Lifestyle inflation

As incomes rise, so do expectations. Bigger homes, newer cars, and more expensive habits often arrive just as family responsibilities increase. The mistake many Canadians make in their 30s is allowing spending to grow faster than savings.

How to avoid it: Pay yourself first. Increase savings whenever your income goes up, before expanding your lifestyle. This is also a critical decade to balance competing goals like childcare, housing, and long-term investing.

In their 40s: Ignoring risk and concentration

By their 40s, many Canadians have accumulated meaningful assets and that can lead to complacency. A common mistake is being over-concentrated in a single investment, employer stock, or real estate, without fully appreciating the risk.

How to avoid it: Review your portfolio for diversification and alignment with your goals. This is a good decade to stress-test your plan and ensure that a single market or job setback wouldn’t derail your financial future.

In their 50s: Waiting too long to plan for retirement

The biggest mistake in your 50s is assuming there’s still “plenty of time” to figure out retirement. This decade often includes peak earning years, but also the last real chance to make meaningful course corrections.

How to avoid it: Get specific. Know when you want to retire, what it will cost, and where your income will come from. Tax planning, pension decisions, and debt reduction matter more now than ever.

In their 60s: Making emotional decisions at retirement

Retirement is a major life transition, and emotions often drive poor financial choices. Some retirees panic and move everything to cash, while others overspend early without a clear income plan.

How to avoid it: Focus on income, not just investments. Understand how your RRSPs, TFSAs, pensions, CPP, and OAS work together. A well-designed drawdown strategy can be just as important as your investment returns.

In their 70s: Overlooking tax and estate planning

In their 70s, many Canadians underestimate how much tax can be triggered at death or how outdated their estate plans have become. This can result in unnecessary taxes, family conflict, or delays in settling an estate.

How to avoid it: Review your will, powers of attorney, and beneficiary designations regularly. Proactive tax planning, including strategic withdrawals and charitable giving, can significantly reduce the tax burden on your estate.

In their 80s: Avoiding financial conversations

The most common mistake in your 80s is silence. Many seniors avoid talking about money, health, or decision-making authority, often to avoid burdening family members. Unfortunately, this can lead to confusion, poor decisions, or vulnerability to fraud.

How to avoid it: Simplify and communicate. Consolidate accounts where possible, document key information, and ensure trusted individuals know your wishes. Clear communication is one of the greatest financial gifts you can give your family.

There’s no such thing as a perfect financial path but most money mistakes are preventable with timely action and honest conversations.

The earlier you address the biggest risk of your decade, the more options you’ll have in the next one.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.