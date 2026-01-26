It's Your Money

While there's potential for higher returns, investing in private equities has its risks

Investing in private equities

Photo: Pixabay Because private equities aren’t traded publicly, they are harder to value and much harder to sell.

When people talk about investing, they’re usually referring to stocks, bonds, mutual funds, or ETFs—things that trade on public markets and can be bought or sold easily.

Private equity is different. It can sound exciting and sophisticated, but it also comes with risks that many everyday investors don’t fully understand. So, what exactly is private equity, and does it belong in your portfolio?

What is private equity?

Private equity involves investing in companies that are not listed on a public stock exchange. These are often growing businesses, family-owned companies, or firms that are being restructured. Instead of buying shares on the stock market, investors pool their money into a private fund that buys and manages these companies directly.

Because these investments aren’t traded publicly, they are harder to value and much harder to sell. When you invest in private equity, you are typically committing your money for many years.

Why some investors are attracted to private equity

One reason private equity gets attention is the potential for higher returns. If a private company grows significantly or is eventually sold or taken public, investors may see strong gains. Private equity returns also don’t move in lockstep with the stock market, which can help diversify a portfolio and potentially provide some downside protection.

Another attraction is access. Private equity can give investors exposure to businesses and industries that aren’t available through public markets, such as specialized manufacturing, private healthcare companies, or niche technology firms.

The main risks investors need to understand

The biggest risk with private equity is often illiquidity. Once your money is invested, it may be locked in for five or even ten years (or longer). If your financial situation changes or markets decline, you usually can’t get your money back easily—if at all. And while some people selling private equity offerings may convince you that their particular investment is fully liquid, you need to confirm if that can change at any time.

There is also valuation risk. Unlike public stocks, private companies don’t have daily market prices. Their value is estimated, which means returns can look smooth on paper even when the underlying business is struggling.

Fees are another concern. Private equity funds often charge high management fees and take a share of profits. These costs can significantly reduce what investors actually earn.

Finally, private equity investments are complex and less regulated than public markets. This increases the risk of poor governance, aggressive assumptions, or overly optimistic marketing.

Pros and cons at a glance

On the plus side, private equity can offer diversification, access to unique investments, and the potential for higher long-term returns. On the downside, it involves long lock-ups, higher fees, limited transparency, and a real risk of loss—especially if a company fails or a fund underperforms.

Key red flags to watch out for

Be cautious if an investment promises “stable” or “guaranteed” returns. Private equity is inherently risky, and no credible provider should suggest otherwise.

Watch out for pressure tactics, such as being told an opportunity is only available for a short time. Legitimate investments should allow time for questions, review and independent advice.

Lack of clear information is another warning sign. If you can’t easily understand how the investment makes money, how fees work, or how and when you might get your money back, that’s a problem.

How Canadians can invest more safely

For most Canadians, private equity should only ever be a small portion of a well-diversified portfolio—if it’s appropriate at all. Many professional financial planners suggest limiting alternatives like private equity to a modest percentage and only after core needs are met, such as emergency savings and retirement planning.

Investors can also reduce risk by accessing private equity through diversified funds rather than single deals, and by working with a qualified financial planner (CFP or QAFP) who understands both the product and their personal financial situation.

Private equity isn’t inherently good or bad—but it definitely isn’t simple. For the right investor, used carefully and in moderation, it may play a role. For others, the risks, costs, and lack of flexibility may outweigh the benefits.

As with any investment, understanding what you own—and what could go wrong—is far more important than chasing potentially higher returns.

