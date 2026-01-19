It's Your Money

Six simple moves to put you on a firmer financial footing this year

New Year's financial health

Photo: Pixabay You can make simple steps now to make 2026 a better financial year for yourself, says Brett Millard.

The start of a new year is a natural time to think about money, but instead of big resolutions on Jan. 1 that fade by February (or earlier), the end of January is a great goal line to take a few practical steps that can quietly put you on much stronger financial footing for the year ahead.

If you want 2026 to feel calmer and more predictable from a money standpoint, here are six moves worth considering now.

The first is rebalancing your non-registered investment portfolio. Many investors intentionally delay rebalancing late in the year to avoid triggering capital gains in the prior tax year. If that sounds familiar, January is the moment you were waiting for.

Rebalancing brings your portfolio back in line with your intended risk level after a year of market ups and downs. Left unchecked after a strong market year like 2025, portfolios can drift into taking more risk than you realize. Rebalancing now lets you reset with a clean slate and align your investments with your long-term goals.

Next, consider making an RRSP contribution well before the March 2, 2026 deadline. While you technically have until that day to contribute for the previous tax year, waiting often turns it into a rushed decision or one that never happens at all. Contributing earlier gives your money more time to grow and allows you to plan more deliberately around how much of a tax deduction you actually need. If cash flow allows, spreading RRSP contributions throughout the year can also make saving feel more manageable.

A third smart move is shifting some non-registered savings into your TFSA using the new $7,000 of contribution room that just opened up. TFSAs are often underused because people think of them as “extra” accounts. In reality, moving money from a taxable account into a TFSA can be one of the simplest ways to reduce future taxes. Once funds are inside a TFSA, any growth or withdrawals are completely tax-free. Even partial transfers each year can make a meaningful difference over time.

If you’re planning to buy your first home, move four is opening or contributing to a First Home Savings Account (FHSA). You’ve gained another $8,000 of contribution room, and the FHSA combines some of the best features of both RRSPs and TFSAs. Contributions are tax-deductible, and withdrawals for a qualifying home purchase are tax-free. Even if buying a home is still a few years away, getting started early gives you flexibility and more room to grow your savings.

Step five is less exciting but incredibly effective—start getting organized for tax season now. Waiting until April often means scrambling for documents, missing deductions, or paying more than you need to. Take time early in the year to set up a simple system for tracking income slips, receipts, donations, medical expenses, and investment statements. Being organized reduces stress and makes it easier to spot planning opportunities before deadlines sneak up on you.

Finally, try to avoid getting a tax refund in 2026 by estimating your income now and adjusting your withholdings if needed. While refunds feel good, they usually mean you overpaid your taxes throughout the year. By projecting your income, factoring in RRSP contributions and other deductions, and adjusting employer tax withholdings where possible, you can keep more money in your pocket each paycheque instead of lending it to the government interest-free.

None of these steps require dramatic lifestyle changes or risky decisions. Taken together, though, they can create a stronger, more confident financial foundation for 2026 and beyond, without the pressure of unrealistic New Year’s resolutions.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.