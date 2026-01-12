It's Your Money

Key money takeaways from 2025 to strengthen your finances in 2026

Financial health check

Photo: Contributed Financial success doesn’t come from predicting the future perfectly, it comes from adapting, building resilience and focusing on what you can control, says Brett Millard.

As we move into the second week of January, many Canadians are still taking stock of what the past year meant for their money.

While 2025 wasn’t without challenges, it offered some important lessons that can help households build a more stable and prosperous financial foundation in 2026.

Here are five key money takeaways from 2025 and how you can learn from them and do things differently this year:

1. Higher interest rates changed how debt really feels—Even as inflation showed signs of easing in 2025, interest rates remained elevated compared to what many Canadians were used to for years. Mortgage renewals, lines of credit, and credit cards became noticeably more expensive, and many households felt the squeeze. The lesson is clear: debt is not just about what you owe, but how sensitive your finances are to rate changes.

Going into 2026, consumers should focus on reducing high-interest debt first and stress-testing their budgets. Ask yourself, if rates stayed where they are for another year or two, would you still be okay?” If the answer is no, that’s a signal to prioritize debt reduction or refinancing where possible.

2. Cash finally mattered again—For much of the last decade, holding cash felt pointless because savings accounts paid almost nothing. In 2025, that changed. High-interest savings accounts and money market funds paid meaningful returns, reminding Canadians that cash has a role beyond emergencies.

The takeaway for 2026 is not to abandon investing, but to be more intentional about cash. Keeping a portion of savings accessible can help you avoid borrowing when unexpected costs arise and give you flexibility during uncertain times. A good starting point is to aim for a modest emergency fund and keep short-term goals out of volatile investments.

3. Market ups and downs rewarded patience, not perfection—2025 reinforced an old but important investing lesson: markets don’t move in straight lines. Many Canadians were tempted to react emotionally to short-term swings like the one we saw last April, while those who stayed invested generally fared better.

The key takeaway is that trying to time the market rarely works, especially for everyday investors. In 2026, focus on consistency instead of predictions. Regular contributions, diversification, and a long-term mindset matter far more than guessing what markets will do next month or next quarter.

4. Financial scams became more sophisticated—Scams continued to evolve in 2025, with fraudsters using artificial intelligence, realistic emails, and even fake voices to target Canadians. The lesson is that no one is immune, regardless of age or experience.

For 2026, protecting your money needs to be an active goal. Simple steps make a big difference: slow down before acting on urgent requests, never share verification codes, and double-check unexpected messages with a trusted source. Building a habit of pausing before you respond can prevent costly mistakes.

5. Financial stress is about confidence, not just income—One of the most important takeaways from 2025 is that financial stress affects people at all income levels. Many Canadians earning good incomes still felt anxious because they lacked clarity or control. The lesson here is that financial stability is as much about organization and planning as it is about dollars.

Heading into 2026, a powerful goal is to improve visibility: know what you own, what you owe, and where your money goes. Even simple tracking or an annual check-in with a financial professional can significantly reduce stress.

Looking back at 2025 shows that financial success doesn’t come from predicting the future perfectly. It comes from adapting, building resilience, and focusing on what you can control.

By applying these lessons, Canadians can move into 2026 with greater confidence and a stronger sense of financial stability.

