Start the new year off right with these financial tips

Photo: Pixabay

Every January, many Canadians make big New Year’s resolutions about money.

“This is the year I’ll save more.” “This is the year I’ll finally get ahead.” And by February, most of those resolutions have quietly disappeared.

The problem usually isn’t motivation, it’s that the goals are too vague, too ambitious, or disconnected from real life. As we head into 2026, a better approach is to set realistic financial goals that you can actually follow through on, rather than sweeping resolutions that set you up to feel frustrated or behind.

Instead of starting with what you think you should do, start with where you really are. A realistic financial goal acknowledges your income, expenses, family situation, and energy level. If your finances already feel stretched, promising to save thousands of dollars or overhaul everything at once isn’t helpful. Small, specific changes — especially ones that remove friction — tend to stick far longer than dramatic resets.

One practical and often overlooked goal is to increase automation rather than discipline. Willpower is unreliable, especially when life gets busy. A simple target for 2026 could be to automate one positive financial habit you’re not already doing. That might mean setting up an automatic monthly transfer of even $50 into a TFSA, automatically increasing your RRSP contribution after a raise, or switching one bill to pre-authorized payment to avoid late fees. Automation turns good intentions into default behaviour, which is where real progress happens.

Another realistic goal is to reduce financial stress rather than maximize returns. Not every financial win needs to show up as a bigger investment balance. For some households, a meaningful 2026 goal could be building a small “sleep-better fund” of one or two months of expenses in a high-interest savings account. This isn’t about chasing high returns — it’s about buying peace of mind. Knowing you can handle an unexpected expense without reaching for credit can be more valuable than an extra percentage point of investment growth.

You could also aim to improve clarity, not just outcomes. Many people feel anxious about money because they don’t actually know where they stand. A reachable goal for the year might be to create a simple net-worth snapshot once or twice in 2026. List what you own, what you owe, and update it mid-year or at year-end. The act of tracking progress, even imperfectly, often leads to better decisions because it replaces guesswork with awareness.

Another often-ignored area is financial maintenance. We regularly service our cars and update our phones, but neglect our financial paperwork for years. A practical goal for 2026 could be to update beneficiaries on registered accounts, review insurance coverage, or consolidate old accounts that are scattered across different institutions. None of these tasks are exciting, but they can prevent major headaches later and often take less time than people expect once they’re scheduled.

For couples or families, consider setting a communication goal rather than a savings target. Money problems often stem from misalignment, not math. A realistic goal could be to schedule two or three short “money check-ins” over the year — not long, stressful meetings, but brief conversations about upcoming expenses, priorities, or concerns. Keeping money discussions regular and low-pressure can prevent small issues from turning into bigger ones.

If your goals for 2026 are specific, modest, and realistic, you’re far more likely to reach them — and to feel better about your finances by this time next year.

