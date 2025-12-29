It's Your Money

Learn what tax changes are coming in 2026 to maximize how much you keep

As we turn the page on another year, many Canadians start thinking about how to get their finances organized for the months ahead. A great place to begin is by understanding the key tax numbers for 2026.

These limits and thresholds affect how much you can save, how much tax you might pay, and what benefits you may qualify for. Here’s a simple breakdown of the most important figures—and what they mean for your financial planning:

The RRSP contribution limit rises to $33,810 in 2026, up from $32,490 in 2025. If you earn employment income, this limit determines how much you can contribute each year to reduce your taxable income. If you received a raise or bonus, or expect higher income in 2026, increasing your RRSP contributions can help lower your tax bill.

The TFSA limit remains $7,000 in 2026, bringing total available room to $109,000 for someone who has been eligible since 2009 and never contributed. A TFSA doesn’t give you a tax deduction up front like an RRSP, but all growth and withdrawals are tax-free. You can use your TFSA for emergency funds, medium-term goals or investing—your money grows tax-free regardless of your income.

In 2026, the maximum pensionable earnings for CPP increase to $74,600, and a second tier of CPP contributions applies to earnings between $74,600 and $85,000. This means higher-income workers will see slightly more deducted from their pay. If you earn more than $74,600, expect your CPP deductions to rise—build this into your 2026 cash-flow planning.

The maximum EI insurable earnings rise to $68,900 for 2026. This increases the amount of EI premiums workers and employers may pay. If you’re budgeting for the year, remember that EI and CPP deductions will be higher than they were in 2025.

The Basic Personal Amount—the amount you can earn tax-free—rises to $16,452 for Canadians with income under $181,440. For higher-income earners, the BPA gradually drops to $14,829. Most Canadians will see slightly lower taxes simply because these thresholds increased.

If you turn 65 this year, you may qualify for the Age Amount, which increases to $9,208 in 2026. This credit helps seniors reduce their taxes. Check whether your income qualifies you for the full amount, as higher-income seniors see a reduced credit.

For retirees, the OAS recovery threshold increases to $95,323. If your income exceeds this amount, you may have to repay some of your OAS. If you’re close to the threshold, consider income-splitting or RRSP-to-RRIF timing strategies to avoid OAS clawbacks.

Several 2026 tax amounts help families caring for children, dependants or loved ones with disabilities. The Canada caregiver credit allows up to $2,740 for a minor child with an impairment or $8,773 for an infirm adult dependant. The Disability Amount rises to $10,341, with an additional $6,032 for children under 18. The Child Disability Benefit provides up to $3,480, and the Canada Child Benefit increases to $8,157 per child under six and $6,883 per child aged six to 17. If you support a child or adult with a disability, make sure you're receiving all benefits you qualify for—many families miss out because they haven’t applied for the Disability Tax Credit.

There are other helpful tax thresholds worth noting. The Lifetime Capital Gains Exemption increases to $1,275,000, a major benefit for small-business owners selling shares of a qualified small business corporation. The medical expense threshold remains at 3% of net income or $2,890, whichever is less. The Home Buyers’ Amount remains $10,000.

Federal tax brackets rise by 2% in 2026, which means you can earn slightly more before moving into a higher tax rate. For example, the 29% bracket now begins at $181,440, and the top 33% bracket starts at $258,482.

Understanding these 2026 tax numbers can help you make smarter decisions, reduce taxes and better plan your year. Even a few small adjustments—like updating contributions, confirming benefits or reviewing your income strategy—can make a meaningful difference in your financial picture for the year ahead.

