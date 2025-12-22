Scams to watch for as you head into 2026

It's Your Money

Beware of scammers

Photo: The Canadian Press Financial scams may be evolving rapidly, but so is our ability to prevent them.

If it feels like financial scams are getting more sophisticated every year, you’re not imagining it.

With rapid advances in artificial intelligence and the growing amount of personal information available online, fraudsters are continually finding new ways to trick Canadians into giving up their money.

The good news is most scams—old or new—still rely on creating panic, urgency or emotional pressure. So if you know what to watch for, you can stay well ahead of the bad actors.

As we move into 2026, here are the scams most likely to appear on Canadians’ radar, along with simple steps you can take today to protect yourself and your family:

1. AI-driven impersonation scams—One of the fastest-growing threats in 2026 comes from AI-generated voice and video impersonations. Scammers can now create near-perfect replicas of a loved one’s voice or a colleague’s face using only a few seconds of online audio or video.

Common variations include:

• A “grandchild” calling in distress asking for urgent money.

• A “boss” appearing on a video call requesting a confidential wire transfer.

• A “service provider” using your bank’s branding and a cloned voice of a fraud-prevention rep.

How to protect yourself:

Create family and workplace “safe words” that must be used any time a financial request is made. Never act on unexpected instructions delivered through phone, video, or text—even if the voice or face seems real. Always hang up and call the person back using a known number.

2. Subscription renewal and tech support scams—These classics continue to grow because they work. Scammers pose as well-known companies—Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix—and claim your subscription is expiring or your account has been compromised. The twist for 2026? Scammers are now inserting legitimate-looking calendar reminders, push notifications or AI-styled emails that appear indistinguishable from the real thing.

How to protect yourself:

Never click links in unexpected renewal emails. Log in to your account directly through the company’s website or app. Legitimate companies will never ask you to download remote-access software to fix your device.

3. Investment “opportunity of the future” scams—Every economic cycle brings new trends, and scammers follow them closely. In 2026, expect fraud tied to:

• Battery and clean-tech “pre-IPO” investments

• AI and robotics start-ups offering “guaranteed” returns

• Real-estate fractional ownership schemes promising unusually high income

If you must send money urgently, can’t easily verify the company, or the promoter pressures you to “act before the window closes,” it’s almost always a scam.

How to protect yourself:

Verify registration through the Canadian Securities Administrators’ database. Speak with a professional financial planner (CFP or QAFP) before investing in anything that isn’t publicly traded.

4. Phony Canada Revenue Agency and government messages—CRA scams remain one of the most common in Canada. In 2026, expect even more sophisticated versions: realistic CRA dashboards, AI-generated call-centre voices, or forms that look identical to real government documents.

How to protect yourself:

The CRA will never demand immediate payment by e-transfer or gift card. Check your “My Account” portal directly or call the CRA using a phone number found on the official website.

5. Marketplace and rental listing fraud—Scams involving online marketplaces—buying, selling or renting—continue to rise. Fraudsters may ask for deposits before you’ve seen the item or create duplicate rental listings using real photos from legitimate ads.

How to protect yourself:

Never send money before meeting in person or touring a rental. Use secure payment methods and trust your instincts If the price seems too low, it probably is.

Steps you can take today to stay safe in 2026:

Staying safe from scams doesn’t require complicated tech knowledge. A few simple habits go a long way:

• Enable two-factor authentication on all accounts, especially email and banking.

• Freeze your credit if you rarely apply for new loans. This prevents scammers from opening accounts in your name.

• Use a password manager to generate strong, unique passwords.

• Review your bank and credit card statements weekly for unusual transactions.

• Talk openly with family members, especially seniors and teens, about common scams and safe online behaviour.

• Slow down. Scammers rely on you reacting quickly. Taking even 60 seconds to pause and verify can stop most fraud in its tracks.

Financial scams may be evolving rapidly, but so is our ability to prevent them. With a bit of awareness and a few simple protections, you can head into 2026 confident that you and your money are well protected.

