Photo: Contributed Toys break, clothes go out of style and gadgets become outdated but the gift of financial literacy and support lasts for years.

As the holiday season reaches full swing and many Canadians rush to finish their shopping, it’s easy to get caught up (or stressed out) in finding the perfect present.

For families looking for something meaningful, practical, and lasting, there’s a gift idea that won’t clutter anyone’s closet, doesn’t depend on fast-changing trends, and could genuinely improve someone’s life: the gift of financial planning.

Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah or another holiday, financial planning is a gift that protects your loved ones, reduces stress and helps people feel more confident about their future. You don’t need deep financial knowledge to help someone take the first step.

Here are simple, practical ways Canadians can give the gift of financial planning this year:

1. Offer to help build a basic household budget—For many Canadians, the idea of sitting down and building a budget feels intimidating. A thoughtful, no-cost gift is to spend an hour or two with a loved one who is intimidated to getting started, and helping them map out their income, bills, savings goals, and month-to-month spending.

You can download simple budgeting templates online or use the built-in tools available through many financial institutions. A budgeting session can help someone finally understand where their money goes, identify places to cut back, and feel more in control.

If you want to make it more “gift-like,” print the budget in a folder or notebook and wrap it with a festive ribbon.

2. Pay for a professional financial planning session—For someone who needs more than a basic conversation, you can purchase a session with a qualified professional financial planner. Many planning professionals offer one-time planning packages or financial checkups on an hourly basis that don’t require a long-term commitment.

This can be especially helpful for:

• New parents

• Young adults starting their careers

• Recent retirees

• Anyone struggling with debt or financial stress

A single session can help them understand their financial picture, set goals, and get personalized recommendations. It’s a gift that can reduce anxiety heading into the new year.

3. Start a savings or investment account for a child—For parents, grandparents, aunts, or uncles, opening or contributing to a child’s financial future is a powerful holiday gift.

Depending on the family’s goals, you could:

• Contribute to an RESP

• Open a Youth Savings Account

• Give a child-friendly investment through a family TFSA or informal in-trust account

Even a small amount can grow significantly over time, and it gives you a chance to teach kids about money, saving, and long-term thinking. Pair it with a simple card explaining the gift and what it will mean when they’re older.

4. Help organize important financial documents - One of the most valuable gifts you can give—especially to aging parents or relatives—is the gift of organization. Many families struggle to keep track of insurance policies, wills, bank accounts, passwords, and investment details. This becomes even more stressful if someone becomes ill or passes away.

Offer to help them build a binder that:

• Lists all their accounts and policies

• Stores documents in a safe, easy-to-find place

• Sets up a “what to do if something happens” checklist

This gift costs nothing but can spare your family significant confusion and hardship down the road.

5. Pay down a bill or contribute to a savings goal—If a loved one is struggling financially, a practical gift often brings the most relief. Helping pay off a credit card balance, covering a utility bill, or contributing to an emergency fund can give them breathing room at a time of year when budgets are stretched.

If you want the gift to feel thoughtful rather than transactional, pair it with a message about wanting to support their financial wellbeing in the year ahead.

6. Share your own financial knowledge and experience—You don’t have to be a financial expert to help others. Sharing how you manage your own money—what works, what doesn’t and what habits you follow—can be hugely valuable.

That could mean sitting down with your adult child to explain how you track expenses, showing a teenager how compound interest works, or helping a parent compare options for their retirement income.

A gift that lasts long after the holidays, financial planning is ultimately about building confidence, reducing stress, and creating a path toward future goals. While toys break, clothes go out of style and gadgets become outdated, the gift of financial literacy and support lasts for years.

This holiday season, consider giving your loved ones something that truly matters, the foundation for a stronger financial future.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.