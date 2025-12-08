How to pick who you plan to donate to

Photo: Kelowna Gospel Mission Charitable giving, to groups like the Kelowna Gospel Mission (pictured above) as an example, should not just be a seasonal thing to do, says Brett Millard.

My column last week focused on year-end tax planning and how December is crunch time to be intentional about your finances before the clock runs out on 2025.

One of the strategies mentioned was charitable giving—both because the tax benefits can be significant and because many Canadians genuinely want their donations to make a meaningful impact. But knowing where to give is often harder than deciding you want to give.

There are more than 86,000 registered charities in Canada. That’s a lot of choice. With more families trying to ensure their money makes a measurable difference, picking the right organization requires more than a quick Google search or a donation made at the checkout terminal.

Here’s a practical, thoughtful guide to help you choose the right charity to support this year:

• Start with your values, not the headlines—Canadians are often prompted to give based on headlines such as wildfires, humanitarian crises, rising food bank usage or the latest viral campaign. Those causes matter but the best long-term giving decisions usually start with your values. What issues matter most to you or your family? Education? Mental health? The environment? Poverty reduction? Animal welfare? Community sports?

If you have children, involving them in this conversation can help model generosity and financial literacy at the same time.

By anchoring your giving in your values, you avoid a scattershot approach and instead, create a meaningful pattern of support, often for organizations doing less flashy but incredibly important work right in your own community.

• Decide if you want to give locally or globally - There’s no right answer, but the impact looks different. Local charities tend to be smaller, more community-focused and often operate with leaner budgets. Your donation may go further on a relative basis and you may be able to see the results firsthand. Global charities, on the other hand, can reach people in crisis zones or developing countries where even small amounts of money have outsized impact.

If you’re undecided, consider a split strategy—one local organization that aligns with your community values and one national or international charity that connects with your broader worldview.

• Look beyond overhead ratios as they don’t tell the whole story—A common misconception is the “best” charities are those with the lowest administrative or fundraising costs. However, overhead ratios can be misleading. Strong organizations invest in staff training, financial systems, compliance, digital tools and program development. Those things cost money but they also increase long-term impact.

Instead of focusing on overhead alone, look for:

• Clear, transparent reporting

• Evidence-based programming

• Demonstrated impact over time

• A strong board and governance framework

• Alignment between mission, programs, and spending

• Consistent, audited financial statements

• Publicly shared outcomes, not just activities

In Canada, the CRA’s charities listings allow you to review financial filings and confirm legitimacy. Websites and annual reports often provide richer detail on how your donation actually helps.

• Evaluate the charity’s impact, not just its stories—Great charities tell compelling stories, but strong charities also measure their results. The best organizations publish annual impact reports that explain what was accomplished, how many people were served, and what changed because of donor support. You don’t need to get lost in spreadsheets—just look for signals that the charity tracks meaningful outcomes.

If a charity simply shares emotional stories without data, that may be a sign to ask more questions.

• Consider how you want to give, not just who to give to—Once you’ve identified a worthy organization, think about the method of giving. For example:

• Monthly donations help charities budget and reduce fundraising costs.

• Gifts of securities can eliminate capital gains tax and increase your tax benefit.

• Donor-advised funds (DAFs) allow you to contribute funds today (and receive the tax receipt immediately) while granting the money to charities over time.

• Employer matching programs can instantly double your impact if available.

For some high-income families or business owners, a private charitable foundation may make sense but that is generally a more complex structure used for long-term, high-dollar philanthropy. Most Canadians don’t need a foundation to give well.

• Do a quick legitimacy check as it's easier than ever—Unfortunately, charity fraud does happen, especially around the holidays. Before you give, take one minute to confirm the organization is a registered Canadian charity by searching its name on the CRA website. Registration ensures transparency, proper governance, and compliance—plus it allows you to receive an official donation receipt.

Make giving a habit, not a season. While year-end giving is a great tradition, the most impactful donors often build a giving plan that lasts year-round. Whether that’s quarterly donations, volunteer work or including charitable giving in your family’s annual financial check-in, consistency amplifies impact.

This December, take the time to be intentional—not only about the tax benefits but also about the legacy you want to help build.

Choosing the right charity is both a financial decision and a values-based one, and the best choice is the one that aligns most closely with the change you hope to see in the world.

