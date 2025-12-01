It's Your Money

Now's the time to act on year-end tax-saving strategies

Photo: Contributed If you want to meaningfully reduce your tax bill for 2025, the time to act is now—not Dec. 28, says Brett Millard.

Today marks the start of the last month of the year – a month that always seems to slip away faster than we expect. And when it comes to your taxes and financial plans, timing matters.

Most year-end tax strategies must be completed before Dec. 31, not sometime in early January and certainly not in the final days of the month when your advisor, your bank and the CRA’s systems are all swamped.

If you want to meaningfully reduce your tax bill for 2025, the time to act is now—not Dec. 28.

Year-end tax planning articles appear every season, but the challenge is turning familiar advice into something that actually helps Canadians make smarter decisions.

Here are some refreshed, practical steps you can take now, while there’s still runway, to close out the year in a stronger financial position:

• Start by projecting your 2025 income—don’t guess. Thoughtful tax planning starts with clarity on your income picture. Review your paystubs, investment income, CPP and OAS payments, rental income, pension amounts, and any one-time items you received this year. A realistic projection helps you decide which strategies make sense.

If your income is unusually high, realizing investment losses could offset gains. If it’s unusually low, you might intentionally trigger some income—such as selling investments at a gain or doing a small RRSP-to-RRIF conversion—to take advantage of a lower bracket. A few minutes spent on this step can guide every other decision.

• Review your non-registered investments with intention. Tax-loss selling is often framed as a purely tax-driven move, but it’s also an opportunity to clean up your portfolio. If you’re holding investments that no longer fit your goals, realizing a loss now can reduce or eliminate gains triggered elsewhere this year. But timing matters. Trades must settle in 2025, so don’t wait for the final market days of December.

Be mindful of the superficial loss rule—re-buying the same or identical investment within 30 days will deny the loss. On the flip side, if you’re in a lower tax bracket this year, harvesting gains intentionally may actually be efficient. Tax planning is about optimization, not avoidance.

• Maximize your TFSA, especially before the January reset. The start of a new calendar year brings fresh TFSA contribution room, which makes December a great time to reassess how you’re using this account. If you have available room, consider topping up before year-end—especially if you expect investment growth soon, as all gains inside the TFSA remain tax-free.

If you plan to withdraw from your TFSA in early 2026 (for renovations, a big purchase or to boost cash flow), doing so in December ensures the contribution room is restored on January 1. Many Canadians miss this timing nuance but it can make a big difference in long-term planning.

• Make your charitable giving count. If philanthropy is part of your plans, December is the time to be strategic. Donations must be made by Dec. 31 to qualify for 2025. Donating securities instead of cash remains one of the most tax-efficient ways to give. By donating appreciated stocks directly, you avoid capital gains tax entirely and still receive a donation receipt for the full market value. For those who already planned to give, changing the method—not the amount—can create meaningful tax savings.

• Capture credits and benefits that disappear if unused. Some tax breaks don’t roll forward, so December is your deadline. Medical expenses can be claimed based on any 12-month period ending in 2025, so paying for planned expenses now may help you reach the threshold. And for families eligible for disability-related credits, make sure paperwork is current so you don’t miss claims this year. These smaller credits add up, and they’re most often missed simply because of timing.

• Review your family’s contribution room and plan ahead. December isn’t always the month to contribute but it is the month to plan. RRSP contributions for the 2025 tax year can be made until February 2026, so December is a good time to decide whether claiming a contribution makes sense now or should wait until next year if you’ll be in a higher bracket. RESP contributions must be made by Dec. 31 to capture this year’s CESG match. And for adult children who earned income, consider helping them open their first RRSP or TFSA to build long-term flexibility.

December rewards the proactive. The biggest tax savings don’t come from last-minute scrambling, they come from taking stock early in December (or ideally even earlier) and making thoughtful, intentional decisions. Waiting until the final week of the year limits your options and often results in missed opportunities.

A few smart moves over the next couple of weeks can lower your 2025 tax bill, simplify your finances, and set you up for a stronger year ahead.

