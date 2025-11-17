It's Your Money

Ways to protect your home, especially if the mortgage is paid off

HELOCs and title insurance

Photo: Pixabay In today’s world, where fraud and scams targeting seniors are growing more sophisticated, owning a home free and clear can sometimes make you more vulnerable—not less.

For many Canadians, becoming mortgage-free is one of life’s proudest financial milestones.

After decades of making payments, you finally own your home outright. No more monthly bills, just the comfort of knowing that the roof over your head is truly yours.

That’s why it is often recommended to have a registered line of credit (HELOC type product) or small debt secured against your home, even if you don’t need the money. It may sound counterintuitive, but it can be a surprisingly smart defensive move.

How mortgage-free homes become targets

When a home has no mortgage or lien registered against it, it’s seen as “clean title.” That means the ownership is fully in your name with no loans attached—something fraudsters specifically look for.

In a typical “title fraud” scheme, criminals use stolen personal information to pose as the homeowner, then forge documents to either sell the property or take out a large mortgage in the owner’s name. By the time the homeowner discovers what’s happened, the fraudster is long gone and the process of proving ownership and undoing the damage can take months or even years.

A home with no mortgage is often an easier target because there’s no lender involved monitoring title changes or watching for suspicious transactions. A bank or credit union that has a mortgage or home equity line of credit registered on the property acts as an extra set of eyes. They’re automatically notified of any attempts to alter the title or place another loan against the home, which makes it far more difficult for a fraudster to succeed.

Why a HELOC can add protection

A home equity line of credit gives you access to funds if you ever need them—for home repairs, medical expenses, or simply as a safety cushion in retirement. But even if you never use it, just having it in place creates a registered charge on your property.

That registered charge does two things:

1. It discourages fraudsters. A criminal scouring public records will typically move on when they see a lender already has a claim on the property.

2. It adds a layer of oversight. If someone tries to tamper with the title or secure another loan, your lender is alerted right away, since they must approve or be notified of any changes to the property’s registration.

Setting up a HELOC while you’re still financially healthy and have good credit is often easier and cheaper than trying to do it later. You don’t need to borrow from it—but it’s there if needed, and it can serve as an inexpensive insurance policy against title fraud.

The role of title insurance

Title insurance is another valuable tool. It’s a one-time purchase—typically a few hundred dollars—that protects homeowners against losses related to title defects or fraud. If someone forges your signature, steals your identity or illegally transfers ownership, title insurance can cover legal costs and even reimburse you for financial losses.

For retirees who may be more at risk of being targeted by scams, this protection can be critical. Many Canadians buy title insurance when they purchase a home, but it can also be obtained later, even if you’ve owned your home for years.

A smart one-two punch

Combining a HELOC with title insurance offers powerful protection. The HELOC discourages fraud by signalling that a financial institution is already involved with the property and monitoring it. Title insurance provides a financial backstop if, despite those safeguards, someone does manage to commit fraud. Together, they create both prevention and protection. One keeps criminals at bay and the other helps you recover if the worst happens.

Is it worth the added expense?

Retirees have worked hard to pay off their homes, but complete mortgage freedom can come with unseen risks. By registering a modest HELOC and maintaining title insurance, you can safeguard your most valuable asset while still enjoying the peace of mind that comes with financial independence.

It’s not about taking on debt—it’s about being proactive. In a world where scams are evolving faster than ever, even the smallest defensive steps can make a big difference in protecting your home, your finances, and your sense of security.

