It's Your Money

The impact of the new federal budget on Canadians

Deciphering the budget

Photo: The Canadian Press Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne (left) shakes hands with Prime Minister Mark Carney after delivering his budget speech in the House of Commons, Nov. 4.

The federal government released its 2025 budget last week and, as usual, the headlines were full of promises—investment in the economy, help for families, and measures to make life more affordable.

But after years of similar talk, many Canadians are wondering, will this time be any different? A famous quote (often mistakenly attributed to Albert Einstein) says “the definition of insanity is doing (or saying) the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”

So will we see any real change? For most households, the new budget may bring a few short-term benefits but it also adds to a growing long-term problem—a $78 billion deficit that future taxpayers will have to pay for.

Let me dive into the key measures and promises that may affect you:

Cost-of-living relief

One of the biggest takeaways from the budget is the ongoing challenge of affordability –a problem that has been snowballing exponentially over the last few years.

The budget includes a small tax cut aimed at roughly 22 million middle-class Canadians. For a two-income family, that could mean about $800 in annual savings. On top of that, the government announced a permanent National School Food Program that’s expected to serve up to 400,000 children across the country, saving some families a few hundred dollars a year.

While those measures will help a little, they’re not game-changers. Gas and grocery prices are still high and small tax breaks won’t erase the impact of years of inflation and rising interest rates. For many Canadians, the overall financial picture will still feel tight.

Housing, infrastructure and jobs

The budget includes large spending commitments in areas meant to drive long-term growth, particularly housing and infrastructure. The government plans to spend about $115 billion on infrastructure projects over the coming years, along with new investments in housing, workforce training and productivity. Potentially that’s good news but Canadians have heard those promises before and previous spending has not yielded many results.

There’s also money set aside for skills development and job retraining—especially for Canadians whose industries may be affected by trade disputes or shifting global markets. That could mean new opportunities in trades, construction, and technology, but the benefits will take time to materialize. But for anyone struggling with housing costs today, it’s hard to get excited about investments that may not translate into more affordable homes for several years.

Financial services and consumer protections

Another area getting attention is the financial sector. The budget proposes a national “open banking” framework, designed to make it easier for Canadians to share their financial data securely between banks and apps. It also outlines new regulations for digital assets like “stablecoins” to improve consumer protection as well as the elimination of account transfer fees.

This is one area of change that I am very excited about and one many have been advocating for for many years. It will allow for increased competition in the financial services sector and with increased competition comes better quality service and lower fees.

The bigger picture

While the budget includes some positive measures, it comes at a cost, a projected deficit of about $78 billion for 2025-26. That’s money the government doesn’t have and will need to borrow, adding to a national debt that is already substantial.

The problem isn’t just the size of the deficit, it’s what it represents. Year after year, Canadians have heard that massive government spending will “invest in the future” or “build an economy that works for everyone.” Yet, productivity growth remains weak, affordability is worse than ever, and the gap between promises and results keeps growing.

High deficits also have long-term consequences. They can slow future economic growth, lead to higher taxes, or limit the government’s ability to respond to future crises. In short, while the spending might boost short-term confidence, it risks adding financial strain for the next generation.

What Canadians should do

For individuals, the best response to this year’s budget is to stay vigilant and be prepared. Keep your household budget tight and realistic. The tax cuts and cost-of-living measures are small boosts, not windfalls. Use any extra breathing room to pay down debt or rebuild your savings rather than increasing spending.

If your job or industry is facing change, look into retraining opportunities funded by the government. The economy is evolving quickly, and investing in new skills is one of the best ways to protect your income. For homeowners and renters, keep expectations modest. New housing investments are positive but they won’t lower prices overnight.

Finally, remember that every dollar the government spends eventually comes from taxpayers. While it’s good to see investments in families, infrastructure, and skills, Canadians should continue to expect and demand accountability and results not just rhetoric.

The bottom line

The 2025 federal budget offers some small token support for families and workers but also deepens Canada’s financial hole. It’s a mix of short-term relief and long-term risk.

For everyday Canadians, the takeaway is simple, take advantage of what’s helpful, stay disciplined with your money and keep an eye on whether the government’s promises finally start to deliver real results.

Because while the budget claims to build the economy of tomorrow, someone still has to pay for it today.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.