Grandparents teaching financial literacy

When it comes to helping the next generation, many grandparents’ first instinct is to open their wallets. After all, who doesn’t want to give their grandkids a head start?

But while a monetary gift can be meaningful, it’s far from the only — or even the best — way to support a grandchild’s financial future. The most lasting legacy grandparents can leave often comes not from their bank accounts, but from their time, wisdom, and example.

The limits of financial gifts

There’s nothing wrong with financial generosity. Contributing to a Registered Education Savings Plan (RESP), helping with a down payment or leaving an inheritance can all make a real difference. But money, on its own, can disappear quickly if the recipient doesn’t have the knowledge or habits to manage it.

Without financial literacy, even the biggest gifts can become short-term relief rather than long-term empowerment. That’s why many financial planners encourage grandparents to think beyond cash transfers and focus on developing financial confidence and capability in their grandkids.

Share Stories, Not Just Savings

Grandparents have a lifetime of financial lessons — the kind you can’t learn from a textbook. Talking about how you managed through tough times, how you saved for a home or what financial mistakes you wish you’d avoided can be incredibly valuable.

You don’t need to give a lecture; storytelling works best. A simple chat about the first car you bought, how you handled a job loss, or how you budgeted for family vacations helps kids understand real-world money management. These stories connect values like patience, hard work, and delayed gratification to financial success.

Teach through experiences

Grandparents can also play a hands-on role in developing financial skills. For younger grandchildren, that could mean helping them open their first savings account or explaining how interest works. For teens, it could be showing them how to comparison-shop, budget for a trip, or invest small amounts.

Some grandparents “match” savings contributions — if the grandchild saves $100 from a summer job, the grandparent adds another $100. That approach rewards good habits without handing over a blank cheque.

Encourage earning, not just receiving

Many grandparents remember earning money from babysitting, paper routes or part-time jobs. Encouraging grandkids to earn and manage their own money builds independence and confidence. You can support this by helping them find age-appropriate ways to earn, from mowing lawns to tutoring younger kids.

You might also share tools you use for budgeting or talk about how to separate spending, saving, and giving. A small amount of earned income can teach lessons that last a lifetime.

Invest in education and experiences

Sometimes the best support comes in the form of opportunities, not cash. Instead of giving money directly, consider funding experiences that build knowledge — like enrolling a teenager in a financial literacy workshop, or buying a subscription to an investment simulator app.

You could also contribute to post-secondary education in a more structured way through an RESP. It’s a tax-advantaged way to save for education, and your contributions can help the family qualify for government grants.

Be a financial role model

Children — and even young adults — learn as much from what they see as what they’re told. Demonstrate responsible financial habits: live within your means, talk about budgeting for retirement, and explain your charitable giving. Modeling thoughtful decision-making shows your grandkids that financial wellbeing is about balance, not just wealth.

The lasting legacy

Ultimately, money can be spent but wisdom endures. A grandparent who takes the time to teach, mentor, and encourage healthy financial behaviour gives a gift that compounds over generations. The goal isn’t to control how your grandchildren spend their money — it’s to help them build the confidence to make smart choices on their own.

So before writing another cheque, consider a different kind of investment—one made in your grandchild’s knowledge, character and financial future. When it comes to leaving a legacy, the best inheritance isn’t always in dollars — it’s in the lessons that last a lifetime.

