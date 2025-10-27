It's Your Money

Saving money for life's 'milestones'

Money milestones

Photo: Unsplash There are things you can do now to save for life's 'milestones,' says Brett Millard.

Most of us think of key life events—buying a home, travelling, retirement—as "milestones."

According to the recently released Money and Milestones survey by FP Canada, many Canadians are actively saving for these big life goals. A strong majority say they feel confident they’ll be able to afford them.

I thought it would be good to use this column to not only highlight the findings of the survey but also talk about a few takeaways you can use to work towards your own major milestones.

The key findings include:

Confidence is high—Sixty-eight per cent of Canadians say they are confident they will be able to afford their significant milestones, such as retirement, travel, or home ownership. That confidence is impressive given that many still face financial headwinds, like high living costs and debt.

What people are saving for—Half of Canadians are saving for retirement, 42% are saving for travel, and about one in five are putting money aside for a future home. Younger Canadians tend to prioritize home ownership and travel more heavily than retirement, which makes sense given their life stage but can have long term consequences.

Barriers and delays—Just over half of Canadians say they are delaying at least one life milestone for financial reasons. The most common reasons include not having enough left after essentials, economic uncertainty and paying down debt.

The role of professional advice—Canadians who work with a certified financial planner or qualified associate financial planner report far higher confidence in achieving milestones—79% compared to just 59% among those without advice. Working with a planner helps people simplify financial decisions, feel more in control, and gain peace of mind.

Changing ideas of retirement—Retirement today looks different for many people. While some still aim for a “full-stop” retirement, a growing number are saving for a flexible or semi-retirement where they work less but stay active. Among younger Canadians, this balanced approach is becoming the norm rather than the exception.

What this means for you

The survey highlights a few key truths—Canadians are optimistic but they’re also facing real challenges. The good news? Small, consistent actions can make a big difference.

Five quick actions you can take this month

1. Write down your milestones—Take 10 minutes to list the life events that matter most to you, whether it’s buying a home, travelling, retiring comfortably or funding your kids’ education. Seeing your goals in writing helps you prioritize and stay focused.

2. Set one short-term target—Choose one goal to work on in the next 30 days. It might be setting up an automatic transfer to savings, paying down a credit card or reviewing your budget. Small wins build momentum.

3. Revisit your budget—Look at where your money actually goes each month. If you’re like many Canadians who say there’s nothing left after essentials, identify one or two areas where you can trim expenses and redirect that money toward a milestone goal.

4. Make debt reduction part of your milestone plan—Debt repayment and savings don’t have to compete. Paying down high-interest debt frees up future income and brings you closer to the milestones that matter most.

5. Talk to a professional—If you haven’t already, consider sitting down with a CFP or QAFP. Canadians who work with one report being more confident and more financially prepared. Even a single session can help clarify your priorities and give you a concrete plan forward.

The Money and Milestones survey paints an encouraging picture. Canadians are hopeful and taking action toward the things that matter most but optimism works best when it’s backed by a plan. (See more details from the survey here.)

Knowing your milestones, tackling barriers like debt and seeking good advice can help turn those dreams into achievable goals.

Your milestones aren’t just moments to look forward to, they’re guideposts for how you want to live. Plan for them, protect them and celebrate them as you go.

