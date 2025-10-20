Finding a balance with your finances

It's Your Money

One of the most common financial dilemmas I hear is, “How do you strike the right balance between spending money to enjoy life today and saving enough to ensure a comfortable tomorrow?”

Many Canadians struggle with this question—especially as the rising cost of living makes it harder to do both. But while there’s no crystal ball to tell you exactly what age you will live to and therefore how much you’ll need for retirement, the good news is a blended approach—one that allows you to live well now while preparing for your future—is possible with thoughtful financial planning.

The tension between spending and saving is natural. On one hand, we all want to experience life, travel, enjoy hobbies, and spend time with loved ones while we’re healthy and able. On the other, we know the future will come sooner than we think, and financial security doesn’t happen by accident. The key is to create a plan that acknowledges both priorities rather than forcing you to choose between them. A financial plan isn’t just a retirement savings blueprint, it’s a life plan that helps you make confident decisions about money, values and goals.

A good place to start is by understanding your financial picture today. That means knowing what you earn, what you spend and what you owe. Many people are surprised to find that small, unnoticed expenses can add up to hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year—money that could either fund meaningful experiences or boost long-term savings.

Creating a realistic budget (and actually following it) helps you see where your money is going and ensures you’re consciously choosing how to spend it, not just letting it slip away.

Once you have a clear view of your finances, it’s easier to prioritize. Think about what truly brings you joy and what expenses don’t add much to your quality of life. Maybe that means cutting back on routine splurges that don’t mean much, like daily takeout lunches, so you can save for something memorable—like a family trip or a future home renovation. At the same time, decide how much you can commit to saving each month. Automating those savings—whether into an RRSP, TFSA or high-interest account—helps make it a habit and removes the temptation to spend first and save later.

When it comes to retirement, there’s no one-size-fits-all number. How much you’ll need depends on the lifestyle you envision, your expected income sources (like government benefits or a pension) and how long your savings need to last. Since it’s impossible to predict every variable, the best approach is to regularly revisit your plan and make adjustments as your circumstances change. Working with a certified financial planner can help you stress-test your assumptions and create a strategy that evolves with you.

Another important piece is to think about balance in terms of timing, not just money. There may be periods in life when saving takes priority, such as when paying down a mortgage or building an emergency fund, and others when spending on meaningful experiences makes sense. The goal isn’t to sacrifice happiness for decades, nor to live recklessly in the moment. It’s to make conscious trade-offs that align with your values and stage of life.

It’s also worth remembering financial wellbeing isn’t just about having more money, it’s about feeling in control, secure and able to make choices that support your wellbeing. That means planning for both short-term joy and long-term peace of mind. Taking a balanced approach can reduce financial stress, improve relationships, and lead to better overall health.

Ultimately, finding that sweet spot between living for today and saving for tomorrow is an ongoing process, not a one-time decision. Life will change, your priorities will shift,and your financial plan should evolve along with them. The important thing is to stay intentional. Enjoy your money in ways that truly matter, while ensuring you’re still building the foundation for the future you want.

With the right balance, you can have confidence that you’re not just preparing for a great retirement, you’re also living a fulfilling life along the way.

