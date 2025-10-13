It's Your Money

Celebrate World Financial Planning Day every day

Get your finances in order

Photo: Contributed

On Oct. 8, the world paused to observe World Financial Planning Day—an annual event meant to raise awareness of the power and importance of having a financial plan.

Yes, I assume you celebrated it by consulting your spreadsheet, burning a candle or at least thinking about your retirement savings. But no shame if you didn’t, you’re likely in good company.

In Canada, the concept of a global “financial planning day” may not land with fireworks or ticker-tape parades but there’s real value behind the idea.

World Financial Planning Day is organized by the Financial Planning Standards Board (FPSB) and its network of CFP professionals worldwide. The goal? To spotlight how planning your finances—rather than just winging it—can make life more manageable, more confident and, yes, more enjoyable.

So now that the official day has passed, what does that mean for you? More importantly, how can you use that momentum to build or refresh your financial resilience? Let me break it down—for every life stageand in every financial situation.

Why financial planning matters for all of us

Some people assume financial planning is only for the wealthy or for retirees staring at their RRSP statements. In truth, every stage of life—student, early career, midlife, nearing retirement—benefits from a plan, even if that plan is modest.

• Early career / starting out: You may have student debt, low income, and dreams (travel, home, etc.). A financial plan helps you prioritize: how much “bad debt” to pay down, how much to save (even a small amount), and how to set up good habits now.

• Growing years / family / home ownership: Mortgage, childcare, caring for parents, saving for kids’ postsecondary — it’s a juggling act. A planning framework helps you allocate scarce dollars among today’s needs and tomorrow’s goals.

• Midlife / income peaks: This is often the time when the “fun vs. serious” tug-of-war intensifies. You may feel you should max out retirement savings, but also want to renovate, travel, or help your kids. A plan helps you see trade-offs and avoid regrets.

• Approaching or in retirement: The questions shift: how to preserve capital, how to sequence withdrawals, how to manage taxes, and how to ensure you don’t outlive your savings. It’s not too late to plan — in fact, good planning is often most valuable in these years.

Even if your income is modest or your debts are large, a financial plan doesn’t require perfection. It simply gives direction. As FPSB puts it, one of the themes of WFPD is empowering individuals to take control of their financial well-being.

Highlights from this year’s World Financial Planning Day and how you can celebrate late:

While many of the events and promotions (webinars, pro bono clinics, social media campaigns) have passed, some resources and ideas remain useful. Here are a few that you can still leverage — no RSVP required:

1. Use the “20 things to do on WFPD” list as a checklist—On the official site, there’s a handy guide. Many of the items on it still make sense now. Pick one or two and act. For example:

• Reconcile your bank accounts

• Determine your net worth (assets minus liabilities)

• Make an extra payment on the highest-interest debt

• Compare savings interest rates

• Organize important financial documents and share with someone you trust

2. Take advantage of free education and clinics—Some financial-planning bodies still host recorded webinars, blog posts, or “office hours” for non-clients. Check the out here.

3. Commit to a small, concrete “plan action” - Rather than trying to overhaul everything at once, pick one bite-sized action. For instance:

• Automate a small monthly savings transfer (even $25 or $50)

• Start tracking your spending for one month

• Gather all your account statements into one folder

• Review your insurance coverage (life, disability, home)

• Review and, if needed, update your will or beneficiary designations

4. If you don’t yet work with a certified financial planner, explore the option—One of the key messages of WFPD is that professional, credentialed planners (those holding the CFP or QAFP designations) can help improve outcomes and confidence. Setting up an initial conversation doesn’t commit you but will gives you a sense of how much value is on offer.

What to watch for and what to optimize:

• Be mindful of fees and commissions: Always ask about the planner’s credentials (CFP? QAFP? F.Pl. in Quebec?), how they are compensated and whether they act in your best interest.

• Tax-advantaged accounts: Know your Tax Free Savings Account, Registered Retirement Savings Plan, Registered Education Savings Plan and locked-in accounts. Use your unused contribution room smartly with a focused plan.

• Emergency cushion matters: With inflation, interest rates and economic uncertainties, three to six months’ worth of living expenses in a safe, liquid fund is still a wise buffer.

• Debt strategy: Prioritize paying off high-interest debt (credit cards, payday loans). Use balance-transfers, refinancing or debt consolidation only when it makes sense.

• Review regularly: A plan is not “set it and forget it.” Every year (or after any major life event), revisit your plan, update assumptions and adjust your goals.

• Mind the mental side: Money stress is real. Having a plan—even a modest one—can reduce anxiety, improve decision-making and help you feel more in control. That benefit alone is often worth the effort.

In short, though you may have missed the official day, World Financial Planning Day is not a one-off. It’s a reminder—a nudge—that financial well-being is built little by little.

So, in mid-October, as the leaves turn and the year speeds toward its final quarter, let this be your moment. Take one small step, make one small change and let that build into a sturdier financial future.

