It's Your Money

Life insurance not just practical, also helps your mental health

Life insurance calms

Photo: Pixabay A study by Blue Cross has revealed that nearly 9 in 10 Canadians with life insurance believe it helps their mental well-being.

Canadians are feeling the weight of today’s economy.

Rising prices, high housing costs, and worries about a potential recession have many households under financial stress. During these worrying times, a new study shows that life insurance is doing more than just providing financial protection—it’s giving Canadians much-needed peace of mind.

The 2025 Blue Cross Life Insurance Study, which included more than 2,000 Canadians, found that two-thirds of people say their stress or anxiety has increased in the past year. Among younger adults, that number jumps to almost nine out of 10. But here’s the interesting part, Canadians with life insurance reported feeling calmer, more in control, and better prepared for the future.

The study revealed that nearly 9 in 10 Canadians with life insurance believe it helps their mental well-being. Why? Because it makes them feel confident their loved ones will be protected if something unexpected happens. It also reduces the worry about leaving behind debts or final expenses. Gen Z, the youngest generation surveyed, was especially likely to say life insurance helps them feel at ease, with more than 90 per cent agreeing.

Tim Mawhinney, president and CEO of Blue Cross Life, explained the findings this way: “Canadians want to feel confident and in control of their financial future. However, many remain unclear about the life coverage they have, what it includes and how it fits into their long-term needs. This leads to gaps at life’s most vulnerable moments, when protection is needed most.”

He also pointed out that life insurance is about more than just money.

“Canadians see life insurance not just as financial protection, but as a way to create a sense of calm. It provides peace of mind that essential expenses and long-term needs can be covered – even during times of crisis.”

The study highlights that insured Canadians are more likely to feel in control of their finances and more prepared for unexpected events than those without coverage. But it also uncovered some challenges. Many people rely solely on workplace insurance, which can be risky because coverage often ends when you leave a job. Others admit they don’t fully understand what their current policy includes. And for many, the cost of living makes it tempting to put off getting life insurance altogether.

So, why is this so important? Life insurance is about more than leaving money behind. It’s about protecting your family, reducing stress, and knowing that your loved ones won’t be left with financial burdens. Even younger adults are seeing the benefits of having coverage early, because it gives them stability and reassurance as they plan their futures.

If you’re wondering what to do next, here are a few simple steps to consider:

• Review what coverage you already have, especially if it’s through work. Make sure you know what it includes and whether it’s enough.

• Think about your family’s needs—final expenses, mortgage payments, debt, and how long your dependents may need financial support.

• Shop around. Talk to a financial planning professional and compare options. Even modest coverage can make a big difference.

• Get started early. Premiums are often lower when you’re younger and healthier.

• Revisit your coverage whenever life changes—marriage, kids, buying a home, or changing jobs are all good times to reassess.

The bottom line is life insurance isn’t just about money. It’s about peace of mind. It helps you feel ready for whatever life throws your way and gives your loved ones the security they deserve.

If you don’t already have life insurance, or you’re unsure about the coverage you have, now’s the perfect time to take a closer look.

