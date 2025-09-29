It's Your Money

How to use a Tax-Free Savings Account properly

TFSA dos and don'ts

Photo: Pixabay Canadians need to be aware of contribution limits to TFSAs.

The Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) is one of the best financial tools available to Canadians. It allows your money to grow tax-free, whether you’re saving for retirement, a first home, or simply building an emergency fund.

Since its launch in 2009, millions of Canadians have taken advantage of the TFSA’s flexibility and simplicity.

But recent numbers show that not everyone is using the TFSA correctly. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) recently reported that in 2024 alone, it assessed $166.2 million in tax penalties for TFSA overcontributions. That’s a continuous increase compared to previous years, and it affected more than 133,000 Canadians.

Clearly, many people are still confused about the rules—and the consequences can be expensive.

Why TFSAs are so valuable:

Before diving into the mistakes, it’s worth revisiting why the TFSA is so powerful.

• Tax-free growth: Unlike an RRSP, where withdrawals are taxable, all investment growth inside a TFSA is completely tax-free—even when you take the money out.

• Flexibility: You can use your TFSA for just about anything—stocks, ETFs, mutual funds, GICs, or even plain cash savings.

• Withdrawals and re-contributions: You can take money out whenever you need it, and you’ll get that contribution room back the following calendar year.

• No impact on government benefits: TFSA withdrawals don’t count as income, so they won’t reduce Old Age Security (OAS) or other income-tested benefits.

It’s a tool that works equally well for young Canadians just starting to save, mid-career professionals building wealth and retirees looking for tax-efficient income.

The overcontribution problem:

So where do things go wrong? The TFSA has an annual contribution limit that changes over time. For 2024, the limit was $7,000. The lifetime cumulative limit for someone who was 18 or older in 2009 is now $95,000.

The trouble happens when people put in more than they’re allowed. The CRA charges a penalty tax of one per cent per month on the excess amount until it’s withdrawn. That may not sound like much, but it adds up quickly—especially if the overcontribution isn’t caught for several months.

Common mistakes that lead to overcontributions:

1. Not knowing your limit. Many people don’t realize the TFSA limit is cumulative and increases each year. If you were eligible since 2009 but never contributed until now, you’d have the full $95,000 available. But if you’ve been contributing steadily, your available room is less.

2. Re-contributing too early. If you take money out of your TFSA in, say, July 2024, you don’t get that contribution room back until January 1, 2025. If you re-deposit it right away, you may be over your limit.

3. Having multiple accounts. It’s fine to have TFSAs at different banks or investment firms, but the contribution room is shared across all of them. Some people accidentally treat each account as if it had a separate limit.

4. Transfers gone wrong. Moving funds between TFSA providers is allowed, but it must be done as a direct transfer. If you withdraw from one bank and then deposit into another in the same year, the CRA counts that as a new contribution.

How to stay on the right side of the rules:

• Check your room before contributing. You can log in to your CRA My Account to see your official contribution room. Just be aware it may not be up to date with very recent transactions.

• Keep your own records. Track your contributions, withdrawals, and transfers. A simple spreadsheet can help you avoid mistakes.

• Be careful with withdrawals. If you need the money, that’s fine—just remember you can’t re-contribute it until the following year.

• Work with one TFSA provider if possible. This simplifies tracking. If you do use multiple providers, be extra vigilant.

The bottom line:

The TFSA remains one of the most flexible and powerful savings tools Canadians have. It allows you to grow wealth tax-free and withdraw it at any time without penalty—as long as you follow the rules.

Those rules matter. With more than $166 million in penalties handed out last year, the CRA has shown it’s serious about enforcing them. The best way to avoid unnecessary costs is to know your contribution room, track your activity, and pause before making deposits you’re unsure about.

Used wisely, the TFSA can be a cornerstone of your financial plan. Misused, it can become a costly mistake. The choice is in how carefully you manage it.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.