It's Your Money

How the Bank of Canada's latest interest rate cut affects you

Impact of interest rate cut

Photo: CTV Last week's .25 per cent rate cut by the Bank of Canada was the first rate cut we’ve seen since March, after three straight meetings where the Bank kept rates steady at 2.75 per cent.

If you read my column two days before the announcement, you’ll know I said the move was very likely and sure enough, it happened. But what does that mean and what did the bank signal to Canadians by making this rate cut now?

Let’s break it down in plain language:

Why did the BoC cut rates?

The big reason is the Canadian economy is slowing down. Over the past couple of months, we’ve lost more than 100,000 jobs and unemployment has climbed to the highest level in almost a decade (not counting the pandemic years). When people aren’t working, they’re spending less, which slows the whole economy.

On top of that, Canada’s overall economic growth (measured as GDP) shrank by about 1.6% in the spring and things aren’t looking much better for the summer months. Our exports have also been hit by tariffs from the U.S., which is hurting Canadian businesses.

Meanwhile, inflation—the main reason the BoC raised rates so aggressively in the first place—is finally easing off. Prices are still higher than the bank would like but the upward pressure has cooled. That gave the bank some room to make this cut without worrying too much about stoking inflation again.

What is the BoC saying?

Governor Tiff Macklem explained this was a unanimous decision by the bank’s governing council. It’s worried about jobs and growth and if the economy weakens further, it’s ready to cut rates again. In fact, Macklem said the bank is paying closer attention to short-term risks than usual, which tells us they’re on alert for more trouble ahead.

That doesn’t mean more cuts are guaranteed but it does mean the door is wide open if unemployment keeps rising or growth continues to stall.

Does that mean we’re heading into a recession?

Not necessarily but we are on shaky ground. Rising unemployment and shrinking GDP are warning signs. The bank isn’t ready to call this a recession yet but it’s worried. At the same time, it doesn’t want to cut rates too fast and risk letting inflation flare up again. It’s a balancing act and right now it is trying to carefully give the economy a boost without going too far.

What does that mean for you?

Here’s the part most people care about—your money. If you have a variable-rate mortgage, line of credit or any other loan tied to the Bank’s rate, you’ll likely see a small drop in your payments soon. It won’t be huge but it’s still welcome news after the painful rate hikes of the past two years.

If you’re shopping for a fixed-rate mortgage, you might see rates tick down a little too—though those usually move more slowly. Don’t expect prices at the grocery store or gas station to suddenly fall, this wasn’t that kind of cut. Inflation is still around but at least the pressure isn’t building like it was before.

This cut is a signal the bank recognizes the economy is under stress and is willing to help. For you, that means a little breathing room if you carry debt but not a dramatic turnaround. The days of sharp rate hikes are behind us but the road to lower borrowing costs will likely be slow and cautious.

What you can do now:

• Check your variable-rate debt: If you have a variable mortgage or line of credit, calculate how much this cut will save you monthly and plan accordingly.

• Shop around if you’re renewing a mortgage: Fixed rates may not drop as quickly but lenders are competing harder right now, so compare offers.

• Use the relief wisely: Instead of spending the extra cash, consider putting it toward paying down debt faster or building your emergency savings.

• Stay flexible: More rate cuts could be coming but nothing is guaranteed. Budget as if rates won’t fall much further so you don’t get caught off guard.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.