It's Your Money

Canadians and Americans watch to see what happens with interest rates

Interest rate decisions

Photo: Unsplash A cut from the BoC would be a welcome reprieve and signal that the worst of the tightening cycle is over.

This week is shaping up to be a big one for interest rates, with both the Bank of Canada and the U.S. Federal Reserve scheduled to announce their latest policy decisions.

Still struggling under high borrowing costs, many Canadians are hoping for relief in the form of a rate cut. But whether the central banks deliver is far from guaranteed, and the outcomes will have very different implications for consumers on both sides of the border.

The backdrop in Canada

On Wednesday, the BoC will release its latest decision on the overnight rate. Markets are leaning toward a 25 basis point (0.25%) cut, which would bring some relief to households carrying variable-rate debt and businesses struggling with borrowing costs. That said, the decision is not a lock. Inflation remains above the central bank’s two per cent target, and the BoC may hesitate to ease too quickly for fear of reigniting price pressures.

The case for a cut rests on weak economic signals. Canada lost 66,000 jobs in August, unemployment is trending higher (to pandemic levels), and GDP contracted in the second quarter. Those indicators suggest the economy is slowing more quickly than the Bank may have anticipated. If policymakers judge that inflation risks are manageable, they may well decide it’s time to give borrowers some breathing room.

The U.S. picture

The Fed is in a slightly different position. While inflation is still proving sticky south of the border, the American labour market has shown clearer signs of cooling, and financial markets are betting heavily on a rate cut this week. Most analysts expect a 25 basis point reduction, though a more aggressive 50 basis point move hasn’t been ruled out.

A U.S. cut, especially if it’s larger than Canada’s, could add pressure on the loonie, as a weaker Canadian dollar makes U.S. assets more attractive. That could complicate things for the BoC, which must weigh domestic weakness against the risk of imported inflation through a softer currency.

What it means for Canadian consumers

The decisions on both sides of the border will matter for households here at home.

• If rates are cut: Canadians with variable-rate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, or other floating debt will see some relief. Consumer spending could also get a boost, helping businesses in interest-sensitive sectors like housing and retail. But cuts also carry risk—if inflation hasn’t been tamed, prices could rise again, eroding some of the benefit.

• If rates are held steady: Borrowers will feel continued strain, especially those already stretched by higher mortgage payments. Big-ticket purchases could remain out of reach for many. On the flip side, holding rates reinforces the Bank’s inflation-fighting credibility and provides some comfort to savers and fixed-income investors.

What to watch this week

For Canadians trying to read the tea leaves, a few factors will be critical:

• Inflation data: Any signs of core inflation sticking higher could sway the BoC to pause.

• Labour market weakness: Rising unemployment strengthens the case for a cut.

• Growth figures: With Q2 GDP already negative, any evidence of further slowdown tips the balance toward easing.

The bottom line is, for Canadians juggling high mortgage payments, credit card balances, or other debt, this week’s rate decisions matter. A cut from the BoC would be a welcome reprieve and signal that the worst of the tightening cycle is over. But if the Bank stands pat, it’s a reminder that inflation is still the bigger concern.

Either way, consumers should temper expectations: a single cut won’t radically change borrowing costs, and interest rates are unlikely to return to the ultra-low levels of the past decade anytime soon.

The best move for households is to stay cautious—review budgets, pay down expensive debt where possible, and avoid making big financial bets on the assumption that rates will fall quickly. Relief may be coming, but it will likely be gradual.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.