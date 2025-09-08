Know what's needed when planning to take a sabbatical

Photo: Pixabay as appealing as the concept may be, the reality is that few people take the time to run the numbers and determine if they can actually afford it.

The idea of taking a sabbatical has a lot of appeal.

Whether it’s traveling, focusing on personal growth, spending more time with family, or simply stepping away to recharge, many Canadians dream of taking an extended break from work.

But as appealing as the concept may be, the reality is that few people take the time to run the numbers and determine if they can actually afford it. A sabbatical isn’t just an extended vacation—it’s a financial decision that requires careful planning.

Here are key factors to consider before making the leap:

1. Define the purpose and duration—The first step is understanding why you want to take a sabbatical and how long it will last. A three-month career break looks very different than a year-long leave. The purpose matters too—travelling across Europe will have a very different price tag than staying at home to care for family. By clearly defining your sabbatical, you can better estimate the costs and evaluate if it’s financially feasible.

2. Estimate the direct costs—Once you know your timeline and purpose, build a budget. That includes:

• Travel costs: Flights, accommodation, meals, insurance, and visas if you plan to travel.

• Living expenses: If you’re staying home, account for day-to-day spending.

• Professional costs: Maintaining certifications, memberships, or licenses while you’re away.

It’s important to budget realistically, not optimistically. Many Canadians underestimate how much a sabbatical will actually cost.

3. Account for lost income—The bigger financial factor is often not what you’ll spend but what you won’t earn. If you’re taking unpaid leave, you need to calculate the total income you’ll be giving up. For example, if you earn $80,000 per year and plan to take six months off, the sabbatical could cost you $40,000 in lost income, plus the direct costs you’ll incur.

Some employers offer partially paid sabbaticals, but these are rare in Canada. In most cases, it’s up to you to fund the time off.

4. Consider the impact on benefits and career - When stepping away from work, think beyond the paycheque. Will your health and dental benefits continue? What about pension contributions, RRSP matching, or stock options? Missing out on these benefits adds another layer of financial impact.

There’s also the career consideration. While many professionals return stronger after a break, it’s worth reflecting on how a sabbatical may affect your trajectory, particularly if you’re in a highly competitive field.

5. Build a financial cushion—The cornerstone of affording a sabbatical is savings. Ideally, you’ll want:

• An emergency fund: At least three to six months of expenses, untouched by the sabbatical, to cover life’s unexpected costs.

• A sabbatical fund: A separate pool of savings earmarked for the break itself.

• A return-to-work buffer: Enough to carry you through the first month or two back at work as you transition.

Some people set up a dedicated sabbatical account years in advance, automatically contributing each month. This approach makes the dream more attainable without derailing long-term financial goals.

6. Protect your long-term plans—A sabbatical should not come at the expense of your retirement or other critical financial priorities. Before committing, review how your time off will affect long-term savings. Missing a year of RRSP or TFSA contributions can have a compounding impact decades down the road.

A professional financial planner can help you run projections to see if your retirement goals remain intact after taking time off. In many cases, small adjustments—like delaying retirement by a year or temporarily reducing contributions—can offset the sabbatical’s financial hit.

7. Explore alternatives—If the numbers don’t quite work, consider alternatives:

• A mini-sabbatical of four to six weeks.

• Negotiating a reduced work schedule or remote-work arrangement.

• Taking an unpaid leave shorter than a full sabbatical.

Even a shorter break can provide many of the same mental and emotional benefits without the same financial strain.

A sabbatical can be a powerful investment in yourself, but it requires planning and financial discipline. The key question isn’t just can you afford to do it right now—it’s can you afford to do it without compromising your future financial wellbeing.

By building a realistic budget, saving in advance and ensuring your long-term goals remain on track, you can turn the dream of a sabbatical into a financially responsible reality.

