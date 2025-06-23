Financial planning to help raise a child with a disability

Photo: Contributed Strategic financial planning is essential for families of children with disablities to ensure that their child is supported throughout their life, particularly after parents are no longer able to provide care.

Raising a child with a disability comes with deep rewards—but also unique financial challenges. In Canada, while some support systems exist, the long-term financial needs of children with disabilities can be significant, often extending well into adulthood.

For this reason, early and strategic financial planning is essential for families to ensure that their child is supported throughout their life, particularly after parents are no longer able to provide care.

Why early financial planning is crucial

1. Higher and longer-term costs—Children with disabilities often require specialized care, therapies, equipment, and/or education support, which can be costly and persist over many years. These expenses may begin early in life and continue indefinitely, so the sooner families begin planning, the better positioned they’ll be to handle both expected and unexpected costs.

2. Access to government benefits and credits—Canada offers a number of financial support programs for people with disabilities, such as the Disability Tax Credit, the Child Disability Benefit and provincial/territorial income or care subsidies. However, navigating these programs can be complex, and many require eligibility assessments. Starting the planning process early helps ensure families can access available supports when they need them most.

3. Time to build financial security—Time is one of the most valuable assets in financial planning. Starting early allows parents to build savings gradually, take advantage of compound interest, and develop long-term investment strategies—especially important when preparing for the possibility of lifelong care.

4. Peace of mind for the future—One of the biggest concerns for parents is what happens when they’re no longer around to care for their child. Early financial and legal planning can help ensure their child will be financially secure and supported by the right people.

Key financial planning steps to consider

1. Apply for the Disability Tax Credit—The DTC is the gateway to several financial benefits in Canada. It reduces income taxes and makes your child eligible for the Registered Disability Savings Plan. It’s important to apply early, as retroactive benefits may be available and can provide much-needed cash flow.

2. Open a Registered Disability Savings Plan—The RDSP is a powerful long-term savings tool that allows for tax-deferred growth and access to generous government grants and bonds. Families can contribute up to $200,000 over the lifetime of the plan, and the government may contribute up to $90,000 through the Canada Disability Savings Grant and Bond, depending on family income and contributions. Starting early maximizes time for contributions and growth.

3. Create a long-term care and housing plan—Consider what your child’s life may look like in adulthood. Will they live independently, with family, or in a supported setting? These decisions influence future costs and savings targets. Having these discussions early can help guide savings goals and prepare for transitions.

4. Establish a will and a Henson Trust - A Henson Trust is a specialized trust designed to protect the assets of a person with a disability without affecting their eligibility for government benefits. Creating a will that includes provisions for a Henson Trust and appoints a trustworthy guardian and trustee is critical to ensure that your child is cared for in accordance with your wishes.

5. Work with a financial planner—A professional financial planner, particularly one with experience in disability planning, can help families navigate government benefits, tax strategies, and investment options. They can also coordinate with lawyers to ensure that estate and trust planning are aligned with the family's financial strategy.

It’s Important to remember financial planning for a child with a disability is not just about saving money, it’s about creating security, independence and dignity for your child over the course of their life.

The earlier parents start the planning process, the more opportunities they’ll have to build a strong financial foundation and take advantage of available support.

While it can be an emotional and complex journey, planning early empowers families to make informed decisions and ensures their children are cared for no matter what the future holds.

