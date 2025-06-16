Finding the best bank for you

Photo: Pixabay Questions to ask banks to find the right one for you.

A large majority of Canadians bank with one of the “Big Five” financial institutions—RBC, TD, Scotiabank, BMO, and CIBC.

These banks dominate the market as they offer widespread access and a comprehensive suite of financial products, from chequing accounts to mortgages and investment options.

I hear the same questions posed all the time – “Which bank should I pick to work with?” or “Which bank is the best?” and I’ve never been able to offer a simple answer. With so much similarity in their offerings and fees, how do you know which one is the right fit for you?

The truth is, there’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Choosing the right bank (or credit union) comes down to asking the right questions, evaluating your personal banking habits, and understanding the subtle differences that can impact your experience—and your bottom line.

So while I can’t give you a simple answer of which one is the best, here are some questions to ask yourself when evaluating which option might be best for you:

1. What kind of customer service experience do I want?

While the Big Five all offer customer service, the quality and accessibility can vary between institutions—and even between branches. Some banks prioritize digital support with robust apps and virtual assistants, while others still maintain a strong emphasis on in-person, relationship-based banking. If you like walking into a branch and speaking to someone face-to-face, make sure your chosen bank still has a physical presence in your area.

What to ask:

• Is there a local branch nearby, and what are its hours?

• Does the bank offer 24/7 customer support by phone or chat?

• How are customer service issues handled—online, in person, or both?

2. What are the fees, and how can I avoid overpaying?

Monthly account fees, ATM charges, overdraft fees, and foreign transaction fees are common across all major banks, but they vary slightly in amount and in how easily they can be waived. For example, some banks waive monthly fees if you maintain a minimum balance; others offer student or senior discounts.

What to ask:

• What’s the monthly fee, and can it be waived?

• Are there fees for using non-bank ATMs?

• What happens if I go into overdraft?

3. How strong is the digital banking experience?

If you do most of your banking online or via a smartphone, this is a crucial factor. Some banks are ahead of the curve with user-friendly apps, budgeting tools, and real-time alerts. Others may lag in innovation or offer clunky user interfaces.

What to ask:

• How well-rated is the bank’s app on the App Store or Google Play?

• Can I deposit cheques, transfer money, and pay bills online easily?

• Are there digital budgeting or financial wellness tools included?

4. Do I plan to take out a mortgage or get a loan?

Bundling your financial services can come with perks. Some banks offer better rates or cashback if you have multiple products with them—like a mortgage, credit card, and savings account. However, convenience shouldn’t outweigh shopping around for the best rates.

What to ask:

• Are there loyalty rewards for holding multiple products?

• What are the current mortgage or loan interest rates?

• Can I speak to a mortgage advisor at my branch?

5. What are the bank’s values and policies?

For some Canadians, values are a key priority. Do you want a bank that supports local communities, has a strong climate policy, or prioritizes diversity and inclusion? These may not directly affect your daily banking but can influence your decision if corporate responsibility is important to you.

What to ask:

• Where does the bank invest its money?

• What’s its record on community involvement or sustainability?

Don’t be afraid to switch banks. Many Canadians stick with the same bank for decades out of convenience or habit. But loyalty shouldn’t come at the cost of better service, lower fees, or more helpful tools. Take the time to shop around, ask questions, and test-drive apps and websites. Remember: your bank should work for you—not the other way around.

Whether you prioritize a seamless digital experience, a helpful local branch, or a bank that shares your values, asking the right questions will help you find the best fit for your financial needs.

