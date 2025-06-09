AI having an impact on financial management

Photo: Pixabay Those who stay engaged and informed about AI will be best positioned to take advantage of the opportunities while protecting themselves from the risks.

Artificial intelligence is poised to reshape virtually every sector of our lives to some degree, and financial services is near the top of that list.

From wealth management to fraud prevention to customer service, AI promises faster, more personalized, and more efficient solutions but, as the pace of change accelerates, Canadians will need to keep an eye on how these innovations affect the way they bank, invest, borrow, and protect their money.

Here are five key ways AI is expected to transform the financial services industry in Canada—and what consumers should watch for:

1. Hyper-personalized financial advice: AI is already being used to analyze consumer data to offer more personalized banking and investing experiences. In the near future, financial institutions and “fintechs” will be able to tailor recommendations for everything from savings strategies to investment portfolios, using real-time data from a consumer’s transactions, goals, and behaviour.

Impact on consumers: Personalized advice can lead to better financial outcomes, especially for those who might not have access to a human advisor. However, consumers should ensure that AI-driven advice aligns with their actual needs and values. It’s important to understand the assumptions behind the recommendations and whether a human professional is available for complex or emotional financial decisions.

2. AI-driven customer service and chatbots: Banks and insurance companies are already using AI chatbots to answer questions, guide users through application processes and resolve issues without the need for human agents. As these tools get smarter, they’ll handle more complex interactions with faster turnaround times.

Impact on consumers: AI-powered service can be available 24/7, which is convenient but also comes with trade-offs. Customers should be aware that interacting with AI may limit the nuance or empathy in responses. Consumers should look for institutions that still offer easy access to human support when needed and that are transparent about how their AI tools operate.

3. Faster, smarter fraud detection: AI excels at pattern recognition, making it a powerful tool for detecting unusual behaviour and preventing fraud. Financial institutions are integrating machine learning to monitor for suspicious transactions, identity theft and cybersecurity threats in real time.

Impact on consumers: This should lead to fewer fraudulent transactions and quicker resolution times. Still, consumers must remain vigilant. False positives (legitimate transactions flagged as fraud) can be frustrating and AI isn’t infallible. Canadians should regularly monitor accounts and ensure their financial institutions offer tools like real-time alerts and multi-factor authentication.

4. AI in credit scoring and lending decisions: Lenders are beginning to use AI to assess creditworthiness beyond traditional credit scores. By analyzing broader datasets, including cash flow patterns, employment history, and spending habits, AI can offer more nuanced evaluations.

Impact on consumers: This shift may improve access to credit for people with thin or non-traditional credit histories. But it also raises questions about fairness, transparency and consent. Consumers should ask how lending decisions are made and what data is being used. Financial institutions should be able to explain their AI systems in clear, simple language and allow individuals to challenge decisions they believe are incorrect or unfair.

5. Automated investing and portfolio management: Robo-advisors will become more advanced with AI. These platforms will better adjust portfolios to market changes, tax implications and investor behaviour in real time, all at a lower cost than traditional investment services.

Impact on consumers: This can democratize access to investment management, especially for younger or less wealthy Canadians. However, consumers must understand the limitations. Not all robo-advisors are created equa. Some offer minimal customization or rely on overly simplistic risk assessments. Make sure to choose platforms that are regulated, transparent, and provide access to human advice when needed.

Looking ahead: What should consumers do?

As AI becomes more embedded in financial services, Canadian consumers should:

• Stay informed about how their data is being used and what tools their financial institutions are deploying.

• Ask questions when dealing with AI-driven decisions, whether it's about a denied loan or an investment recommendation.

• Prioritize transparency and choice, favouring financial service providers who blend AI efficiency with human oversight and customer-centric policies.

AI will bring real benefits but also real responsibilities for consumers. Those who stay engaged and informed will be best positioned to take advantage of the opportunities while protecting themselves from the risks.

