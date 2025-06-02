Planning for death is another way to plan for life

Photo: Pixabay It's important to financially plan for your death.

No one likes to think about dying. It’s not exactly dinner table conversation—unless your family is especially morbid or has a great sense of humour.

But here’s the truth, everyone dies , every single one of us—you, me, the guy who invented the fidget spinner. We all get one ride on this rollercoaster. And yet, many of us are reluctant to acknowledge the obvious when it comes to our finances.

Avoiding the topic of death doesn’t make it go away. What it does do is leave your loved ones in the dark, your finances in disarray, and your plans unfinished. It’s a little like ignoring the smoke alarm because you don’t want to deal with changing the battery—except the stakes are much, much higher.

So break the taboo and talk about how embracing your mortality can actually lead to a healthier, more thoughtful, and more complete financial plan.

1. Life insurance: A love letter in policy form

Life insurance isn’t just for parents with young kids or people with mortgages. It’s for anyone who loves someone, wants to leave a legacy, would rather pay less estate tax or even for those with charitable aspirations. But if you don’t want to think about the end of your life, you may put this off indefinitely.

When you view life insurance as a way to care for your family even after you’re gone, it stops being grim and starts being generous. It’s peace of mind for them and a practical, compassionate move on your part.

2. Estate planning: It’s not just for the rich

You don’t need a mansion and a yacht to justify an estate plan. If you have assets, a family or even a preference about what music plays at your funeral (yes, that counts), you need a plan.

Without a will, your estate gets divvied up according to provincial law—not your wishes. That could mean unnecessary stress, taxes, legal fees or even family drama. Setting things up properly now gives your loved ones clarity when they’ll need it most. It’s one final act of kindness—and it only takes a bit of paperwork and planning.

3. Talk to your kids and other loved ones

That might be the hardest part, having “the talk” with your family. No, not that talk. The one where you explain your final wishes, how you’d like your estate handled, who’s in charge of what, and where they can find the important documents.

Talking openly about death doesn’t just help your family prepare, it removes fear and mystery from the conversation. It sets the tone for practical, healthy planning. Plus, your kids won’t have to guess what you wanted, or worse, argue about it.

4. Retirement planning: Don’t underestimate how long you'll live

Ironically, avoiding thoughts of death can lead people to underestimate how long they’ll live and run out of money in retirement. Financial planners often help clients choose a target retirement age and calculate how much they need based on a life expectancy (often age 90 or even 95).

It may feel weird to say, “plan for dying at 95,” but thinking that way ensures you have enough income to support a long, fulfilling retirement. Embracing the full range of possibilities—early death, long life, or something in between—allows you to build a more resilient plan.

The Upside of accepting the inevitable

Accepting that we all die isn’t depressing, it’s freeing. It allows us to live more intentionally, make meaningful choices and take care of the people we love. It removes anxiety by turning the unknown into something manageable and planned for.

So go ahead, talk to a professional financial planner. Ask the tough questions. Update your will. Get the life insurance. Have the conversations. You’ll feel lighter, more in control and, strangely enough, more alive.

After all, planning for death is really just another way of planning for life.

