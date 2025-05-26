The true cost of owning a dog

Photo: Pixabay The cost of owning a dog can add up.

There’s nothing quite like the joy of coming home to a wagging tail and a happy bark.

As a dog lover myself, I completely understand the appeal. Dogs bring companionship, laughter and a reason to get outside for a daily walk. But as adorable as those puppy eyes are, adopting a dog comes with real financial responsibilities—ones that are very easy to underestimate.

Whether you’re thinking about adopting from a shelter or bringing home a new puppy, it’s important to consider the long-term costs before making the leap. Especially if you’re already working hard to pay off debt or build your retirement savings, even a "free" dog can turn out to be surprisingly expensive.

The upfront costs

Adopting a dog from a local shelter in Canada typically costs between $300 and $600. This usually includes vaccinations, spaying or neutering and a basic health check. If you’re getting a dog from a breeder, expect to pay anywhere from $1,000 to over $3,000, depending on the breed.

Then there’s the initial gear—a crate ($75–$150), bed ($40–$100), leash and collar ($30), toys ($30-plus), grooming tools, food and water bowls. Altogether, you’re looking at another $200–$400 just to get started.

Annual costs of dog ownership

Once your furry friend is settled in, the ongoing costs begin to add up. According to the Ontario Veterinary Medical Association, the average annual cost of owning a medium-sized dog in Canada is around $3,000 to $3,500, including:

• Food: $800–$1,000

• Routine vet care: $300–$500

• Preventative medications (flea, tick, heartworm): $250

• Grooming: $300 (varies by breed)

• Pet insurance: $600–$900

• Boarding/dog walking: $300+

• Toys and miscellaneous supplies: $200

And that doesn’t account for surprise vet visits, which can cost $1,000 or more in the case of an emergency.

What else could you do with $3,000 a year?

It’s easy to see how this annual expense—especially when spread over a dog’s lifetime of 10 to 15 years—can affect your overall financial wellbeing. If you're already trying to pay down a line of credit or high interest loan, imagine applying that same $3,000 toward your debt each year. On a $25,000 loan at 10 per cent interest, you would need to pay $299 per month to have it paid off after 12 years and you’d pay a total of $18,023 in interest charges. But if you added that $3,000 per year onto your loan repayments, you’d have the loan paid off in a little over 4.5 years and you’d only pay $6,568 in interest.

If you invested that money instead, even modest returns could make a big difference. Let’s say you are 35 years old right now and instead of getting a dog you put the $3,000 per year into a TFSA earning five per cent per year for the next 12 years. At the end of 12 years, you would have $49,191 in that account. But there’s more, if you then left that TFSA until you retire at age 65 and don’t put another penny into it, it would continue to grow, and you’d have $120,765 in there to help with your retirement.

A balanced decision

This doesn’t mean no one should adopt a dog—far from it. Dogs bring tremendous emotional value, help reduce stress, encourage activity and are often considered part of the family. But if you’re in a tight financial spot, it’s OK to push pause. It’s not selfish—it’s responsible. Wait until you’re in a position to fully support your new companion without sacrificing your long-term goals.

In the meantime, consider volunteering at a local animal shelter, fostering dogs temporarily or offering to dog-sit for friends. You’ll still get your dose of canine affection without the full financial commitment.

The bottom line is, bringing a dog into your life is a heartwarming decision but it should also be a financially informed one. If you’re on solid financial footing, go ahead and enjoy those tail wags and morning walks. But if you're working toward major financial goals, don’t let puppy love lead to money stress.

Your future self, and your bank account, will thank you.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.