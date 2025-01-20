Despite growing concern about personal debt, there is help available

Photo: Pixabay

The latest MNP Consumer Debt report was released last week, and it reveals a significant decline in it’s confidence index to 79 points (a 10-point drop from the previous quarter), indicating heightened financial anxiety among Canadians.

The decline is attributed to multiple economic uncertainties, such as proposed tariffs following recent political developments. Notably, 50 per cent of Canadians are now $200 or less away from insolvency, with 35 per cent already insolvent—a nine per cent increase from the last quarter.

That financial strain is evident across various demographics, with women (55 per cent) and men (44 per cent) both experiencing increased vulnerability.

Despite recent interest rate cuts by the Bank of Canada, concerns about personal debt persist. Half of Canadians express apprehension about their ability to repay debts even with declining rates, and 46 per cent fear that rising interest rates could lead them toward bankruptcy. This sentiment underscores the pressing need for effective financial planning to navigate these challenges.

The role of financial planning

Financial planning serves as a crucial tool for individuals facing financial difficulties, regardless of their debt levels or income. Key benefits include:

• Debt management: A structured plan helps prioritize debt repayment, negotiate with creditors, and consolidate debts where appropriate.

• Budgeting: Creating a realistic budget enables individuals to track income and expenses, identify areas to reduce spending, and allocate funds toward savings and debt repayment.

• Emergency fund creation: Setting aside funds for unexpected expenses can prevent reliance on credit, reducing future debt accumulation.

• Goal setting: Establishing short-term and long-term financial goals provides motivation and a clear roadmap for financial stability and growth.

Advantages of working with a certified financial planner

A CFP, as well as qualified associate financial planner, offer expertise that can significantly enhance financial well-being:

• Personalized advice: CFPs and QAFPs assess individual financial situations to provide tailored strategies that align with specific goals and circumstances.

• Comprehensive planning: They consider all aspects of finances, including investments, insurance, taxes, retirement, and estate planning, ensuring a holistic approach.

• Accountability and support: Regular consultations with a CFP or QAFP help individuals stay on track with their financial plans and make informed decisions.

• Ethical standards: CFPs and QAFPs adhere to a strict code of ethics, ensuring clients receive trustworthy and objective advice.

Pro-bono financial planning options

For those unable to afford professional financial planning services, several pro-bono options are available:

• Non-profit organizations: National groups like Credit Counselling Canada, the Canadian Foundation for Financial Planning and the Financial Planning Association of Canada offer free, or low-cost, financial counseling and debt management services.

• Community programs: Many communities provide workshops and seminars on budgeting, debt management, and financial literacy. For example, Launch Okanagan has a number of programs that it runs in-person in the Okanagan area.

• Online resources: Websites, such as the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada, offer tools and information to assist with personal financial planning.

• Educational institutions: Some universities and colleges offer financial planning clinics staffed by students under professional supervision, providing free services to the public.

The recent MNP report highlights a growing financial strain among Canadians, emphasizing the importance of proactive financial planning. Whether through professional guidance from a CFP or QAFP or utilizing available pro-bono resources, individuals can take steps toward financial stability, regardless of their current financial challenges.

