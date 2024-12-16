Strategies for leaving your estate to your children

Photo: Esther Ann/Unsplah

The largest intergenerational transfer of wealth in history is now underway, with Canadian seniors set to pass down an estimated $1 trillion to their heirs in the coming decades.

While many parents dream of leaving a lasting legacy for their children, not all are confident their offspring can responsibly manage the wealth they’ll inherit.

For those facing this concern, there are several strategies to consider that could help ensure their hard-earned assets are preserved, used wisely, and distributed according to their wishes. Here are five options to consider, along with their respective pros and cons:

1. Establish a trust

A trust allows you to transfer assets to a legal entity managed by a trustee who distributes funds according to your specified conditions. For example, you could stipulate that funds be used only for education, buying a home or reaching specific milestones.

Pros:

• Control: You dictate how and when the wealth is distributed.

• Protection: A trust can shield assets from creditors, divorce, or poor financial decisions.

• Privacy: Unlike wills, trusts are not subject to probate and remain private.

Cons:

• Cost: Setting up and managing a trust can be expensive, requiring legal fees and ongoing trustee fees.

• Complexity: Trusts require careful planning and regular reviews to remain effective.

• Trustee selection: Finding a trustworthy and competent trustee is crucial.

2. Gift wealth during your lifetime

Another approach is to gift portions of your wealth to your children or grandchildren while you are still alive. That allows you to guide and monitor how the money is used.

Pros:

• Immediate impact: You can witness the benefits of your generosity and provide guidance.

• Tax benefits: Canada’s tax laws may allow you to avoid certain estate taxes through lifetime giving.

Cons:

• No recourse: Once the money is gifted, you have no legal control over its use.

• Risk of mismanagement: If financial habits are poor, the gifted wealth could be squandered.

• Unequal expectations: Gifting to one child but not another may create family tension.

3. Charitable donations

For those who prefer not to leave their wealth to family, donating to a cause close to their heart can be a meaningful alternative.

Pros:

• Legacy: Establishing scholarships, funding programs, or endowing institutions creates a lasting legacy.

• Tax savings: Charitable donations can provide significant tax benefits, reducing the estate’s taxable value.

• Fulfillment: Knowing your wealth will contribute to a greater good can be deeply satisfying.

Cons:

• Family disputes: Disinheriting children, even partially, can lead to resentment or legal challenges.

• Irrevocability: Once donated, the decision is final, leaving no room for second thoughts.

4. Designate beneficiaries and use nsurance policies

Life insurance policies and registered accounts (like RRSPs and TFSAs) allow you to name beneficiaries directly, bypassing the estate process.

Pros:

• Ease of transfer: Funds transfer directly to beneficiaries, avoiding probate delays and costs.

• Privacy: These transfers are not part of the public estate process.

• Flexibility: You can update beneficiaries as circumstances change.

Cons:

• Limited control: Beneficiaries (usually) receive funds outright, with no restrictions on use.

• Potential disputes: Unequal distributions can lead to family conflicts.

• Complex tax rules: Missteps in designations can lead to unintended tax consequences.

5. Education and gradual exposure

Instead of withholding wealth, consider educating your children about financial management and gradually introducing them to larger sums of money.

Pros:

• Skill development: This builds their financial literacy and confidence.

• Family harmony: Open communication can reduce misunderstandings and resentment.

• Long-term benefits: Responsible habits often extend beyond managing their inheritance.

Cons:

• Time-intensive: Teaching financial literacy requires patience and commitment.

• No guarantees: Not all children will adopt responsible financial behaviors.

• Partial risk: Missteps may still occur, even with education.

Canadian seniors who worry about their children’s ability to manage wealth are not alone, and the good news is that there are solutions.

Ultimately, the best approach depends on your unique family dynamics, financial situation, and goals. The right solution for you may be a combination of some or even all of the five options shown here.

With careful planning and professional guidance from a professional financial planner, you can navigate the great wealth transfer with confidence and peace of mind.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.