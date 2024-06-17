Effectively passing down to your next generation

Photo: Scott Graham/Unsplash

As we approach the largest intergenerational wealth transfer in history, many Canadians are unprepared for the complexities and responsibilities that come with inheriting significant assets.

This unprecedented transfer, which is already underway, primarily involves the baby boomer generation passing down wealth to their children and grandchildren. It’s estimated more than $1 trillion will be passed on by 2026.

However, without proper preparation, this wealth transfer could lead to financial mismanagement, family disputes, and lost opportunities.

So why are Canadians unprepared?

Lack of financial literacy—One of the primary reasons Canadians are unprepared for this wealth transfer is a general lack of financial literacy. Many inheritors do not possess the necessary knowledge to manage large sums of money effectively (to be fair, many passing the wealth on don’t either). Financial literacy involves understanding investment principles, tax implications, estate planning, and more. Without this knowledge, inheritors may make poor financial decisions that could deplete their newfound wealth.

Absence of open conversations—Many families avoid discussing money and inheritance, often due to discomfort or cultural norms. This lack of communication can lead to misunderstandings and conflicts when the time comes to transfer assets.

Inadequate estate planning—Proper estate planning is crucial for a smooth wealth transfer. Unfortunately, many Canadians either procrastinate or neglect this aspect entirely. Without a well-structured estate plan, including wills, trusts, and power of attorney documents, the process can become complicated, time-consuming, and costly. Additionally, inadequate planning can result in significant tax burdens on the heirs, reducing the overall wealth transferred.

Emotional and psychological readiness—Inheriting wealth is not just a financial event but also an emotional and psychological one. Many individuals may not be mentally prepared for the responsibility that comes with managing significant assets. This unpreparedness can lead to stress, anxiety, and poor decision-making.

What steps can families do now to get prepared?

1. Enhance financial literacy: Families should invest in financial education. This could involve attending workshops, reading relevant books, and/or working with a professional financial planner. Financial literacy empowers individuals to make informed decisions and manage their inheritance effectively.

2. Open family dialogues: Initiate and maintain open conversations about financial matters within the family. Discuss topics such as inheritance expectations, financial goals, and estate plans. This transparency helps prevent misunderstandings and ensures everyone is aware of their roles and responsibilities.

3. Develop a comprehensive estate plan: Work with professionals to create a thorough estate plan. This includes drafting a will, setting up trusts, and assigning power of attorney. A well-structured plan can help minimize taxes, avoid probate, and ensure that assets are distributed according to the benefactor’s wishes.

4. Consider professional guidance: Engage with financial planning, legal and tax professionals. These experts can provide valuable insights and help navigate the complexities of wealth transfer. They can also offer strategies to optimize the inheritance process and preserve wealth for future generations. I must stress here that doing proper due diligence is key to finding qualified professionals and not salespeople that will just try to find ways to sell you things with your newfound wealth.

5. Prepare heirs emotionally: Address the emotional and psychological aspects of inheriting wealth. Encourage heirs to seek support if needed, whether through counselling or mentorship. Understanding the emotional impact of sudden wealth can help heirs manage their inheritance more responsibly.

6. Set Up a family governance structure: Establish a family governance structure to guide the management of family wealth. This can include creating a family council, setting up regular meetings, and developing a family mission statement. Such structures can provide clarity and continuity, ensuring that family values and goals are upheld.

The impending wealth transfer represents both an opportunity and a challenge for Canadian families. By acknowledging the current unpreparedness and taking proactive steps, families can ensure a smooth and successful transition of wealth.

With the right preparation, Canadians can preserve and grow their family wealth for generations to come.

