Canadians’ financial stress continues to climb according to annual index

On May 23, FP Canada released its latest Financial Stress Survey Index, revealing significant insights into the financial well-being of Canadians.

The survey highlighted the growing financial stress among the population and underscores the importance of financial literacy and planning.

The index is compiled annually for FP Canada by Leger and is a measure of how much financial stress Canadians face, the key causes of that stress and steps that are being taken to combat the financial stress that so many face.

I wanted to use this week’s column to highlight some of the key findings of the survey as well as discuss some steps Canadians can take to reduce their financial stress.

Money continues to be top stressor—Driven by a challenging economic environment, elevated grocery prices, inflationary impact on living costs and higher gas prices are key factors contributing to financial stress.

• 44% say money is what tends to cause them the most stress in their lives, more than personal health (21%), work (16%) and relationships (16%).

• The gap continues to widen as money wasalso cited as the top stressor in previous years – 40% in 2023 and 38% in 2022.

• 45% of those surveyed reported their financial stress has increased over the past year.

Impact on mental health—Of significant concern is the impact this financial stress has on people’s mental health. Sixty per cent of those surveyed reported their financial stress has adversely affected their mental health.

• The constant worry about finances has led to increased anxiety and stress levels.

• Young adults (ages 18 to 34) were most affected by financial stress, with 55% reporting higher stress levels quoting factors such as student loans, job stability and housing affordability as the main culprits.

Growing optimism—In the way of good news, despite Canadians continuing to grapple with financial worries, there is a growing sense of optimism as they prioritize financial well-being with a renewed focus on financial self-care.

• 50% of those surveyed expressed increased optimism about their financial future compared to 47% last year, despite higher stress levels. This is not a huge increase but momentum in the right direction considering the external factors people have faced over the last year is encouraging.

• Optimism among young people is higher with 55% of those under the age of 35 feeling more hopeful about their financial future.

• 91% are proactively embracing strategies to reduce financial stress and combat growing economic pressures – common strategies quoted include tracking expenses, paying down debt, saving more and creating a budget.

While not necessarily a pretty picture yet, these results indicate a rise in proactive financial behaviours and demonstrates that Canadians are eager to take charge of their finances.

What can you do? As mentioned above, we are seeing a renewed surge in people taking action to combat the financial stress that they face.

Simple tasks such as creating a budget, cutting non-essential spending and better managing their debt are showing increased traction among Canadians. While there are steps you can take on your own, the study shows a clear difference in stress levels of those that work with a professional financial planner.

Canadians who don’t work with a planner are 23% more likely to have lost sleep about financial worries versus those that do.

Overall, those who don’t work with a professional planner are 33% more likely to be stressed about money.

Looking back at the 44% number quoted above (those who cite money as their top stressor), that same figure drops to 36% for those who do work with a professional planner.

This year’s Financial Stress Survey Index highlights two key themes. First, financial stress is clearly still on the rise which is likely not surprising to many people out there. But second, and more important, we are seeing a rise in people willing to take action to improve their stress and financial well-being.

If you are one of those still sitting on the sidelines and not being proactive, consider what steps you can take today to get back on the right track and improve your financial and mental well-being.

