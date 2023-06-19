What parents need to know when helping their children buy a home

Photo: Pixabay

Purchasing a first home is a significant milestone for most people, but it is unfortunately becoming simply out of reach for many young Canadians these days.

Parents who are in the position to help often want to support their children in achieving this goal – but what is the best way to do this?

There are several ways parents can provide financial assistance to their children when buying a home, but it's crucial to understand the effects associated with each method.

Let’s take a look at some of the different ways that you can consider helping and the tax consequences of each option:

Gifted down payments—Parents can choose to gift funds to their children to help them purchase a home. This can be a straightforward way to assist, and these gifted funds are considered non-taxable for the recipient and do not carry any tax consequences for the parents. On the downside, money gifted can potentially become an asset of the child as well as their spouse so half of the amounts gifted could go to the spouse if there is a split in the relationship and proper steps aren’t taken to protect the funds from being considered a joint asset.

Co-signing mortgages—Parents can act as co-signers on their children's mortgage applications to improve their chances of approval, especially if the child has a limited credit history or lower income. However, it's vital to recognize that co-signing a mortgage means assuming responsibility for the debt if the child fails to make payments. Parents should carefully assess their financial situation and potential risks before committing to this arrangement.

Loans—Another method to provide financial assistance is through a loan to your child. Parents can lend money to their children at the prescribed interest rate set by the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). The child then pays the interest to the parents, which can be deducted as a tax-deductible expense for the child while being taxable income for the parents. This helps to protect gifted amounts from becoming joint assets. If you subsequently forgive the loan, there are no tax consequences and the forgiveness is basically treated as a gift.

Home equity line of credit (HELOC)— Parents who have built up home equity can consider opening a HELOC and lending money to their children. This option provides flexibility, as parents can choose the interest rate and repayment terms. However, parents must be cautious about the potential tax implications, such as the imputed interest rules, which ensure a fair market value interest is charged to avoid potential tax consequences.

The new First Home Savings Account (FHSA) Program—Introduced in 2022, the FHSA program is designed to help Canadians save for their first home. Parents can contribute up to $8,000 annually, with a lifetime contribution limit of $40,000, per child (over age 18), into an FHSA. These contributions are not tax-deductible but can grow tax-free within the account. Some parents may find it easier to contribute smaller amounts annually instead of selling investments for a larger one-time gift and this program offers a structured and tax-efficient way to do this.

Supporting children in their journey to homeownership is a goal many Canadian parents strive to achieve but understanding the consequences associated with various assistance methods is crucial for informed decision-making.

By considering these tips and seeking professional advice, parents can navigate the complexities and tax implications while supporting their children's dreams of homeownership.

