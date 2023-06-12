Benefits of private equity investing

Photo: Pixabay

Canadians are some of the most under-diversified investors in the world.

Many, if not most, investors in this country have far too much domestic and sector concentration in their portfolios. While traditional diversification strategies (increasing global exposure and diversifying into industries other than banking and commodities) help somewhat, there is still more that can be done.

Once reserved only for the ultra-wealthy, private equity has emerged as a more prominent asset class for more investors, offering substantial potential for those seeking enhanced returns and diversification.

While sometimes carrying increased risk, the value of including private equity investments in your portfolios should not be overlooked.

Today’s column explores the reasons behind the increasing popularity of private equity and highlights the unique benefits it brings to Canadian investors.

Superior returns—One of the primary reasons for incorporating private equity investments into portfolios is the potential for superior returns. These investments are typically made in private companies with higher growth potential, which may not be available in the public markets. By gaining access to these promising ventures, investors can potentially capitalize on their growth trajectory, resulting in potentially higher returns compared to traditional asset classes.

Diversification—Private equity investments provide a unique avenue for diversification within Canadian portfolios. The asset class generally has a low correlation with public equities and fixed income, meaning its performance often remains independent of traditional market fluctuations. This diversification potential is crucial for investors aiming to reduce risk and build more resilient portfolios capable of weathering market volatility.

Long-term focus—Private equity investments align well with the long-term objectives of many investors. Unlike public markets that are prone to short-term fluctuations, private equity investments and funds often have a longer investment horizon. This extended time frame allows private equity managers to implement strategic initiatives, unlock value, and drive growth in their portfolio companies. Consequently, patient investors can benefit from the compounding effect of long-term value creation.

Access to innovative sectors—Private equity investments grant investors access to innovative sectors and emerging industries that are not easily accessible through traditional investments. In today's rapidly evolving economy, disruptive technologies and transformative business models are often found within private companies. By adding private equity to their portfolios, Canadians can participate in the growth of these innovative sectors, such as technology, healthcare, and renewable energy, providing exposure to potentially high-growth opportunities.

Participate in pre-IPO opportunities—Another enticing aspect of private equity investments is the potential to access pre-IPO (initial public offering) opportunities. Many private equity investments are made in companies that have not yet gone public (been listed on the stock market). By investing in these companies during their early growth stages, investors have the opportunity to participate in their growth trajectory and potentially benefit from an eventual IPO or acquisition. These pre-IPO investments can allow the average investor to experience some of the same substantial gains that the founders of successful companies do.

This all sounds wonderful right? Potentially it can be but there are no shortage of risks or downside to consider. Private equity investments can often be very illiquid so you should not tie up too much of your overall portfolio in them. They can also suffer from substantial (or even total) losses which again suggests a smaller allocation strategy.

As with any investment, careful due diligence, appropriate risk assessment, and diversification across different asset classes remain essential. These investments are often not well understood, even by experienced investment advisors, so you need to do your own research and fully understand what you’re considering as an investment.

Canadian securities laws require most private equity investors to qualify as an “accredited investor” so make sure you read up on that designation and understand why this is required.

By understanding the potential benefits and risks associated with private equity, investors can significantly increase their overall diversification and potentially increase their overall returns as well.

But if a potential opportunity sounds too good to be true (high returns without risk), I can promise you there’s something you aren’t being told. If you have a question about an opportunity you’re looking at or how to get started in this space, feel free to send me an email and I’ll see if I can provide some extra (free) insights for you.

