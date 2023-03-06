Tips to be ready for tax time

Photo: Contributed

As tax season approaches, Canadians should start preparing their paperwork and finances to ensure that they file their taxes accurately and on time.

Filing taxes is a legal obligation, and failure to do so can result in penalties and fines. Here are some tips on how Canadians can prepare for tax season:

Gather all necessary documents - Before starting to file your taxes, it's important to gather all necessary documents, including income statements, receipts, and invoices. This includes your T4 slip, which shows your employment income, as well as any slips you received for pensions, investments, and other sources of income. Additionally, you should keep track of all your receipts for tax-deductible expenses, such as medical expenses, charitable donations, and tuition fees.

Organize your finances - Once you've gathered all necessary documents, it's important to organize your finances to ensure that you have a clear understanding of your financial situation. This includes creating a budget, tracking your expenses, and reviewing your bank and credit card statements. By organizing your finances, you can identify any discrepancies or errors, which can help you avoid penalties and fines when filing your taxes.

Consider hiring a professional - While some Canadians choose to file their taxes themselves, others prefer to hire a professional to handle their taxes. This is especially true for individuals with complex tax situations, such as those who are self-employed, have investment income, or own a business. A professional can help you navigate the complexities of the tax code, ensure that you take advantage of all available deductions and credits, and help you avoid costly mistakes.

Take advantage of tax credits and deductions - There are several tax credits and deductions available to Canadians, which can help reduce their tax bill. For example, the medical expense tax credit, the charitable donation tax credit, and the tuition and education tax credit. By taking advantage of these tax breaks, you can lower your tax bill and increase your refund (or reduce the amount you owe).

File your taxes on time - Filing your taxes on time is critical to avoid penalties and fines. The deadline for filing taxes in Canada is typically April 30, although this may vary depending on your situation. It's important to file your taxes on time, even if you're unable to pay your tax bill in full. If you're unable to pay your tax bill, you can contact the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) to make payment arrangements.

Be aware of tax scams - Scams are designed to trick consumers into giving away personal and financial information. These scams can take many forms, including phishing emails, phone calls, and text messages. The CRA will never ask for personal information or payment through email, text message, or social media. If you're unsure whether a communication from the CRA is legitimate, you can contact them directly to verify.

Preparing for tax season is an important task for Canadians and the sooner you start, the easier it will be.

