What can save the world?

Can nanotechnology save the world?

I believe it can and goodness knows we need some solution for what is going on whether it is:

  • Floods
  • Fires
  • Global climate change
  • Virus outbreaks. 

We likely only have ourselves to blame for the challenges we are experiencing.

While the world struggles to contain the ripples from the Covid19 outbreak, some people are hard at work in labs and R&D centres around trying to find new world solutions.

It turns out those solutions come in a very tiny form and the potential for nano particles is, lets say, explored, but not implemented. 

To give you an idea how small a nano particle typically is, a piece of writing or copy paper is approximately 0.05mm thick.

By comparison, 1mm is equivalent to 1,000,000 nano metres and a nano particle ranges between 1nm and 100nm. I hope you see the point, but you won’t ever see a nano particle with the naked eye.

But why is something so small able to change the future of the world?

Turns out there is a lot of answers from a short question so over the next few weeks, I want to explore a burgeoning industry and talk about why nanotechnology can in fact save the world.

When you take a deep dive in to the subject, you will see that nano particles have been around for a long time, and secondly that development is advancing at a rapid rate with our knowledge of what they can be used for increasing exponentially. 

Literally, we can find examples of nano particles being used very successfully in areas like road construction through to anti bacterial and anti viral applications in the medical industry.

How? Well let’s start getting in to it a little more than next week. 

