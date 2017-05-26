41299
It-s-All-About-

De-focus and see solution

- | Story: 197972

Learning to de-focus as an entrepreneur

Aside from being a good all round multi-tasker, many entrepreneurs learn to focus a little less on specific problems and look at the overall picture.

As a manager, we are often tasked with a specific problem and focusing on the solution is the only way to really conclude the task at hand. 

As an entrepreneur, that focus can actually slow the boat.

Think of it like a 3D stereogram. Focus on them and you will see nothing but clutter and “noise”.

Often, that is the case for a modern entrepreneur, but learning to de-focus your vision allows you to see the solution.

As a consultant in business, I have the privilege of being able to hover about 20,000 feet over the problem. While nothing may be in clear focus, the challenges become very clear in most instances.

For a CEO or entrepreneur, learning to step away from the business and fly over it can help greatly in finding efficiency. Getting the high-altitude overview of the operation is often an art rather than a science, but once mastered, the ship can be steered much more easily.

In a rapidly changing economy and a business that often has many moving parts, the ability to use peripheral vision to see opportunity or challenges is critical.

Like a good marksman on a rifle, while one eye is keenly focused on the target, the other remains vigilant (and open) to keep an overall picture of the surrounding territory.

Just like the marksman or sniper, we need to feed the overall image of our business to our brain in order to make the best decisions.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More It's All About . . . articles

39830
About the Author

Mark has been an entrepreneur for over forty years. His experience spans many commercial sectors and aspects of business. He was one of the youngest people to be appointed as a Fellow of the prestigious Institute of Sales and Marketing Management before he left the UK in 1988.

His column focuses on ways we can improve on success in our lives. Whether it is business, relationships, or health, Mark has a well-rounded perspective on how to stay focused for growth and development.

His influences come from the various travels he undertakes as an adventurer, philanthropist and keynote speaker. More information can be found on Mark at his website www.markjenningsbates.com

He is a Venture Partner with www.DutchOracle.com a global Alternative Investment company.

Mark Jennings-Bates:
[email protected]
 

Photo credit: www.SteveAustin.ca 



41366
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



39180