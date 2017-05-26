De-focus and see solution

Photo: Contributed

Learning to de-focus as an entrepreneur



Aside from being a good all round multi-tasker, many entrepreneurs learn to focus a little less on specific problems and look at the overall picture.



As a manager, we are often tasked with a specific problem and focusing on the solution is the only way to really conclude the task at hand.



As an entrepreneur, that focus can actually slow the boat.



Think of it like a 3D stereogram. Focus on them and you will see nothing but clutter and “noise”.

Often, that is the case for a modern entrepreneur, but learning to de-focus your vision allows you to see the solution.



As a consultant in business, I have the privilege of being able to hover about 20,000 feet over the problem. While nothing may be in clear focus, the challenges become very clear in most instances.



For a CEO or entrepreneur, learning to step away from the business and fly over it can help greatly in finding efficiency. Getting the high-altitude overview of the operation is often an art rather than a science, but once mastered, the ship can be steered much more easily.



In a rapidly changing economy and a business that often has many moving parts, the ability to use peripheral vision to see opportunity or challenges is critical.



Like a good marksman on a rifle, while one eye is keenly focused on the target, the other remains vigilant (and open) to keep an overall picture of the surrounding territory.

Just like the marksman or sniper, we need to feed the overall image of our business to our brain in order to make the best decisions.